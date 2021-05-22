Nominations for the seventh annual Ruth and James Ewing Arts Awards are open through midnight Monday, May 24.
Artists in 11 categories are encouraged to self-nominate for the annual awards, which are a partnership between The Keene Sentinel and Arts Alive!. An online form is available at www.ewingarts.com.
The winners, selected by a panel of art experts, will be announced in two weeks and honored at a July 28 limited live event. Others will be able to view the ceremony online, which will be livestreamed and is scheduled for Showroom, The Colonial Theatre’s new small-space performing arts center.
“We typically have an excellent field of nominations representing the amazing arts community from this region,” said Terrence L. Williams, president and COO of The Sentinel. “We expect this year to be no different.”
All who are chosen will be profiled in stories in a glossy magazine that will be published July 30, going out to all Sentinel subscribers. Videos of the winning artists will be part of the ceremony and available for viewing on The Sentinel’s website, www.sentinelsource.com.
For rules and information, go to www.ewingarts.com.
The categories for 2021 are:
• Performing arts
• 2D visual arts
• 3D visual arts
• Literary arts
• Interdisciplinary arts
• Folk and traditional arts
• Presenters of the arts
• Student award
• Lifetime achievement award
• Excellence in community engagement
• Arts advocate
Nominations for the 2021 awards also may be sent via letter, postmarked by May 24, to The Keene Sentinel, c/o The Ruth and James Ewing Arts Awards, 60 West St., Keene, NH 03431. Anyone mailing a nomination form is asked to consult the website for nomination rules and information first.