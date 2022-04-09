20220409-LOC-Ewing arts logo

Nominations for the eighth annual Ruth and James Ewing Arts Awards are now open.

The awards, a partnership between The Keene Sentinel and Arts Alive!, will include a ceremony on July 21 at Redfern Performing Arts Center on the campus of Keene State College. The awards celebrate excellence in arts in the Monadnock Region and southeast Vermont.

“We are particularly enthusiastic about this year’s awards because, after two years of having to curtail this celebration due to COVID-19, we hope to hold a full live event to honor local artists,” said Terrence Williams, president and COO of The Sentinel.

Artists will be selected in 11 categories by a panel of art experts and past winners. All who are chosen will be profiled in stories in a glossy magazine that will be published July 22. Videos of the winning artists will be part of the ceremony and available for viewing on The Sentinel’s website, www.sentinelsource.com

Self-nominations for the awards are encouraged, and past entrants who were not chosen may want to resubmit. For rules and information, go to www.ewingartsawards.com

The categories for 2022 are:

Performing arts

2D visual arts

3D visual arts

Literary arts

Interdisciplinary arts

Folk and traditional arts

Presenters of the arts

Student award

Lifetime achievement award

Excellence in community engagement

Arts advocate

The nomination window, which opened on Wednesday, closes Friday, May 6, at midnight. Details on how to submit a nomination are at the website, Williams said.

Nominations for the 2022 awards also may be sent via letter to The Keene Sentinel, c/o The Ruth and James Ewing Arts Awards, 60 West St., Keene, N.H. 03431. Anyone mailing a nomination form is asked to consult the website for nomination rules and information first.

The awards are named in honor of the late Ruth and James Ewing, who made many contributions to the local arts community through their stewardship of The Keene Sentinel and through personal philanthropy.

Questions about the awards can be directed to Williams at twilliams@keenesentinel.com or Jessica Gelter at office@monadnockartsalive.org