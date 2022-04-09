Nominations for the eighth annual Ruth and James Ewing Arts Awards are now open.
The awards, a partnership between The Keene Sentinel and Arts Alive!, will include a ceremony on July 21 at Redfern Performing Arts Center on the campus of Keene State College. The awards celebrate excellence in arts in the Monadnock Region and southeast Vermont.
“We are particularly enthusiastic about this year’s awards because, after two years of having to curtail this celebration due to COVID-19, we hope to hold a full live event to honor local artists,” said Terrence Williams, president and COO of The Sentinel.
Artists will be selected in 11 categories by a panel of art experts and past winners. All who are chosen will be profiled in stories in a glossy magazine that will be published July 22. Videos of the winning artists will be part of the ceremony and available for viewing on The Sentinel’s website, www.sentinelsource.com
Self-nominations for the awards are encouraged, and past entrants who were not chosen may want to resubmit. For rules and information, go to www.ewingartsawards.com
The categories for 2022 are:
Performing arts
2D visual arts
3D visual arts
Literary arts
Interdisciplinary arts
Folk and traditional arts
Presenters of the arts
Student award
Lifetime achievement award
Excellence in community engagement
Arts advocate
The nomination window, which opened on Wednesday, closes Friday, May 6, at midnight. Details on how to submit a nomination are at the website, Williams said.
Nominations for the 2022 awards also may be sent via letter to The Keene Sentinel, c/o The Ruth and James Ewing Arts Awards, 60 West St., Keene, N.H. 03431. Anyone mailing a nomination form is asked to consult the website for nomination rules and information first.
The awards are named in honor of the late Ruth and James Ewing, who made many contributions to the local arts community through their stewardship of The Keene Sentinel and through personal philanthropy.