The Ruth and James Ewing Arts Awards, a partnership between Arts Alive! and The Keene Sentinel, will honor 12 winners who will be recognized for excellence and their contributions to the arts community.
Some 70 nominations were made this year for 49 artists in nine categories from the Monadnock Region and southeastern Vermont.
The winners for 2023 are:
Student Award — Marisol Zilske, Keene
Performing Arts — Kathryn Butterfield, Richmond; Music on Norway Pond, Hancock
Visual Arts — Melody Squires, Brattleboro; Susan Osgood, Brattleboro
Literary Arts — Howard Mansfield, Hancock; Sy Montgomery, Hancock
Interdisciplinary Arts — Céline Perron, Keene
Presenter of the Arts — Epsilon Spires, Brattleboro
Community Engagement — Stacie Pirozzi, Fitzwilliam; Thomas Cook (posthumous)
Lifetime Achievement — Eric Stumacher, Swanzey
A winner in the Arts Advocate category was not selected for 2023.
Details on the Ewing Arts Awards event, to be held July 20 in the Mabel Brown Room at Keene State College, will soon be available, and tickets are expected to go on sale shortly.
Judges this year were Jessica Gelter, executive director, Arts Alive!; Javier Caballero, director, Apple Hill Center for Chamber Music; Brinda Charry, author, previous awardee; Rosemarie Bernardi, visual artist, previous winner; and Lisa Sieverts, contradance caller, previous winner.
We're in the middle of our annual crowdfunding campaign to support the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab. Can you help us expand our local health care news and resources, and ensure they remain free for everyone to access?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.