“I love photographing everything and anything,” LoFaro said in an email, “but as I discuss in my book, abandoned vehicles somehow really caught my imagination. I’ve taken thousands of photos, and I always felt the subject would be a good book.”
LoFaro worked as a commercial illustrator for three decades. (He’s one of the artists for The Mountain eco-friendly apparel manufacturer in Keene.) He also taught from 2010 to 2014 at The New Hampshire Institute of Art in Manchester, now the Institute of Art and Design at New England College. Retired from commercial illustration except for occasional projects, LoFaro said he now spends most of his time photographing and writing. A resident of Henniker, he’s working on his next book, “Henniker, New Hampshire — A River Runs Through It.”