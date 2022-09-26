On left, Conor Sleith and Samuel Fazioli lead off the Clarence DeMar full marathon from its start in Gilsum Sunday morning. Fazioli won the race in 2:23.56 and Sleith, the defending champ, was third in 2:38:13.
It was a brisk fall morning Sunday for the more than 600 runners participating in the Clarence DeMar Marathon and Half Marathon. Those who toughed out the miles were met by a roaring crowd at the finish line on Appian Way as they took their final steps.
The appreciative spectators rang bells, offered congratulations and watched as volunteers ultimately placed medals around the necks of the finishers.
Full marathon runners began their 26.2-mile trek on Main Street in Gilsum at 7 a.m., while the half marathon participants began their race an hour later at the Surry Mountain Lake recreation area, Race Director Alan Stroshine said about 300 runners signed up for the full marathon and 340 for the half marathon.
Cara Weiner, 28, of Keene, who won the women’s full marathon race with a time just over three hours, said this marked her 11th marathon. Despite having run so many, she said it’s still a daunting obstacle.
“It’s definitely monumental,” she said. “Every single one is different and you feel like you can’t do it until you do.”
She added that there’s always something unique about racing in her hometown.
“This marathon in particular is so special,” she said. “The crowds just love this race and it’s so well organized.”
DeMar marathon
Competitors of the 44th running of the Clarence DeMar marathon await the final thirty seconds before they take off from the start in Gilsum Sunday morning.
Bill Hartman of Bay Village, Ohio, and David Threm of Norfolk, Nebraska, stay warm in their medical doctor gowns at the start of the Clarence DeMar full marathon Sunday morning in Gilsum as the sun rises. Threm noted that the gowns retain heat well and are easy to shed come race time, something they’ve been doing since 2010. The two have run marathons in 46 states so far.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
DeMar marathon
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
DeMar marathon
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
DeMar marathon
Clarence DeMar full marathon competitors run down Gilsum Road to Gilsum Stone Arch Bridge, where they turn toward Surry Mountain Lake to join up with the half-marathon competitors, Sunday morning.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
DeMar marathon
Owen Gwizdala runs along Surry Dam Road toward Surry Mountain Lake, where to course turns back to Keene along Bretwood Golfcourse, around the tenth mile of the full marathon Sunday morning.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
DeMar marathon
Signs for runners line the course of the 44th run Clarence DeMar full and half marathon Sunday morning.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
DeMar marathon
The first groups of full marathon runners make their way down Surry Dam Road in Surry during the Clarence DeMar marathon.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
DeMar marathon
Rachel Wentnick runs down Surry Dam Road in the first half of the Clarence DeMar half marathon Sunday in Surry, finishing 16th in the half with a time of 1:30:56.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
DeMar marathon
Lee Siegmann of Mason plays a tambourine and shouts encouraging messages to Clarence DeMar full and half marathon competitors Sunday morning near Surry Mountain Lake.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
DeMar marathon
Lara Routhier of Bow runs up and hugs her friend, Jennifer Longiaru, while she runs the Clarence DeMar half marathon, near the first mile marker, Sunday morning.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
DeMar marathon
Jayna Leach runs down Maple Ave, near the fifth mile of the half marathon, Sunday morning in Keene. Leach finished 18th with a time of 1:31:08.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
DeMar marathon
Tim Dumas cheers and poses as he runs down Maple Avenue in Keene during the Clarence DeMar half marathon, finishing 18th with a time of 1:32:54.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
DeMar marathon
Elisa Gardner runs down Maple Avenue in Keene with a group of half and full marathon runners, finishing 32nd in the half marathon Sunday with a time of 1:37:13.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
DeMar marathon
Kristen Seitz runs in the Clarence DeMar half marathon Sunday morning in Keene, finishing 36th with a time of 1:38:15.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
DeMar marathon
Clarence DeMar half and full marathon runners turn from East Surry Road onto Court Street in Keene, pausing traffic as the large groups of runners cross the road, Sunday morning.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
DeMar marathon
Families line the roads in Keene to cheer on competitors of the 44th run Clarence DeMar full and half marathon Sunday morning.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
DeMar marathon
Thomas Paquette finishes first overall in the Clarence DeMar full and half marathon Sunday morning in Keene, with a time of 1:15:08, along Appian Way at Keene State College.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
DeMar marathon
Benjamin Pyhala finishes 5th for the full Clarence DeMar marathon Sunday morning in Keene, cheering along Appian Way at Keene State College, with a time of 2:51:56.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
DeMar marathon
Andrew Githaiga finishes the full marathon, celebrating as he runs down Appian Way, in 39th place for the full Clarence DeMar marathon with a time of 3:21:42.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
DeMar marathon
Kerry Kelley runs the final stretch down Appian Way during the Clarence DeMar half and full marathon, finishing the half with a time of 2:50:39 on Sunday.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
Samuel Fazioli
Samuel Fazioli of Derry won the men's full marathon in 2:23:56.
David Saarinen, 51, of Bedford, said he’s run more than 20 marathons, four of those being the Boston Marathon, but this was his first time running one in under three hours.
“I was pushing as hard as I could,” he said. “I feel awesome, that’s a lifetime goal.”
Conor Sleith, a 36-year-old living in Waltham, Mass., placed third overall in the full marathon after winning it last year. Despite having run more than 10 marathons before this year’s DeMar, Sleith said it’s still quite an achievement for those who complete the full 26.2 miles.
“Right now I’m really happy to not be running anymore; my legs feel really tired,” he said just after finishing. “I just need to get some food in me and move on with the day.”
Sleith said he’s training for the California International Marathon in Sacramento, Calif., in December, and this race was part of that preparation. Thus, he wasn’t trying to strain himself.
“I don’t need to go deep,” he said. “I don’t need to go to the pain cave, I don’t need to go to that dark place today, I’m saving that for December.”
Keene resident Mike Patek, 45, said he ran the half marathon in preparation for a full marathon he plans on running in October in Newmarket. Patek said he’s run four half marathons and this was his fastest yet, finishing in two hours and 22 minutes.
“It’s always great,” he said about finishing a race. “At this point I’m going for [personal records], trying to get better and better times and this time I did and that’s a great feeling.
Allie Riechers, 33, came from Durham, N.C., to run the half marathon. And after running more than 13 miles, Riechers was understandably exhausted.
“This morning I was really nervous and now I’m just ready for a nap,” she said at the finish line.
This marks the 44th running of the marathon, while the half marathon has been a tradition for eight years now. Like so many events, the only year it wasn’t held was 2020 due to COVID-19.
“It was a punch in the gut to have to cancel the race in [2020], but there was no other choice at that time,” Stroshine said. “We returned last year but with restrictions on how many people we could have at the finish line. ... Only race volunteers, vendors and runners were allowed at the finish area, so family and friends could only support their runners somewhere else on the course.”
But Stroshine said in his email that it’s exciting to be able to put on a more traditional marathon.
“We are thrilled to be going back to pre-COVID” race preparations and there are no restrictions or changes due to COVID this year,” he wrote.
The origins of the Clarence DeMar marathon date back to 1978, when three Keene State faculty members started the program, Stroshine explained. The race’s namesake comes after Clarence DeMar, a teacher of industrial education from 1929 to 1939 at then Keene Normal School.
Stroshine said he worked with the track and cross country teams during his tenure there, and he was a three-time member of the U.S. Olympic marathon team, winning the bronze medal in the 1924 Paris games. Further, DeMar holds the record both for the most Boston Marathon wins at seven, and as the oldest person to win at age 41.
