SWANZEY — When Marcel Aubry ran through the finish line at Monadnock Regional High School in Swanzey on Saturday, he caught onlookers by surprise.
Aubry, 22, of Boston, was the first-place finisher of the 15th annual Swanzey Covered Bridges Half-Marathon, clocking in at 1:13:50, an early completion time organizers weren’t expecting.
“I was with the guy in second place [Benjamin Pyhala, 23, of Rindge] for a while,” Aubry said after finishing the footrace. “He was doing a workout and he just let me go 3 miles in, and it felt pretty good.”
That puts Aubry just a few minutes shy of record-holder Scott Rowe, of Dover, who completed the 2007 edition of the half-marathon in just 1:09:08, according to official race records.
But this year’s half-marathon actually marked another first for Aubry besides his finishing time: This was his first-ever race after graduating from Boston University, where he ran as a student-athlete.
He said the most challenging part came at the 9th mile of the route.
“At mile 9 I was getting tired and I was telling myself, I owe another 4 miles,” Aubry said. “… This is my first year out of college, and I’ve just been increasing mileage 50 miles a week, like one workout in one long run a week.”
The first woman to finish the race, Bethany Clark, said she found that the hilly route put her endurance to the test. She tore through the finish-line banner at 1:30:10.
“I’m from [Pennsylvania], so it’s pretty flat there,” said Clark, 35, of Ambler, Pa., a suburb of Philadelphia.
She said the Swanzey Covered Bridges Half-Marathon happened to fall on a weekend she was already planning to visit Swanzey Lake, making it a conveniently timed event to include in her training for the Philadelphia Marathon, which she plans to run in later this year.
Runners began on Sawyers Crossing Road, went through West Swanzey via Eaton Road and Holbrook Avenue and proceeded past the Swanzey Lake area, snaked past East Swanzey on Old Homestead Highway, Carlton and Whitcomb roads and returned to Monadnock Regional High School on Route 32.
The route goes through several of the town’s historic covered bridges, giving the event its name.
Participants lined up next to Mount Caesar School, and at 9 a.m., Deborah Barrett fired the starting pistol signaling the kickoff of the event. The half-marathon is also known as “Elijah’s Race” in memory of the creator of the challenge, the late Elijah Barrett, a physical education teacher at Monadnock and Deborah’s son.
Elijah died from complications of non-Hodgkin large B cell lymphoma — a type of cancer that begins in cells of the body’s lymphatic system — on Aug. 26, 2007, just a week before the third edition of the race was slated to take place, according to Deborah.
“He was big on fitness in general; he wanted people to just move,” said Deborah, of New Ipswich. “… Ever since he was little, that kid was running, biking and eating healthy.”
She claims at one point, Elijah held the record for fastest time running up and down Mount Monadnock, and she called him an ardent fan of triathlons. She and her daughter and Elijah’s sister, Hannah Barrett, recalled him lying about his age to get into one of his earliest footraces when he didn’t meet the age threshold for entry.
“He was 14 or 15, and you had to be at least 16 or something,” Hannah said. “He sneaked in, and then he placed second.”
Janel Morin, the business administrator for the Monadnock Regional School District and an organizer of Sunday morning’s race, was in Hannah’s graduating class and attended school at the same time as Elijah. She remembered him for his friendly presence in the Swanzey community.
“He was just always very active and involved in a lot,” Morin said. “Everybody knew who he was, and I feel everybody had positive feelings about him.”
She’s hopeful the Swanzey Covered Bridges Half-Marathon can earn certification from USA Track & Field, a governing body for track and field and running events, to allow contestants to become eligible for higher-level events like the Boston Marathon.
“It is not a buildup to a bigger race, but even when Elijah started it, it was a fundraiser to help support the school programs, because he was really passionate about athletics and extracurricular activities beyond the school budget,” Morin said.
Morin and Kandi Davis, both Swanzey residents, took over planning of the half-marathon this year, and they hope to get the community more involved than ever in future editions of the event.
“We’re trying to get more local businesses and more community members out to celebrate and be a part of it,” Davis said. “… It was shut down for two years during COVID, so we’re still building back up.”
This past weekend’s footrace included about 125 runners, Davis said, though she noted earlier editions have seen more contestants, including about 350 in 2008 as people were motivated to participate to pay tribute to Elijah.
Of this year’s runners, Keene resident Karen Jordan returned for the second time, claiming third place in the women’s category with a time of 1:38:34.
“This is kind of a trial race for the [Chicago] Marathon that I’m doing in October,” Jordan, 42, said.
A runner for more than 20 years, Jordan was involved in track and field during her time at Keene State College, but one natural obstacle proved formidable even for her on Sunday.
“I hate to say it, but the heat,” Jordan said, grinning. “I should be used to it since we’ve had it all summer, but it got me pretty good today.”
