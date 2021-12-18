“You don’t realize how out of shape you are until you jump out of your car to try to chase a nimble one-eyed goat,” said Sean Condon Saturday afternoon.
It’s perhaps not an experience many can relate to, but one that lifted the hearts of all who had worried about Ruby the goat since she escaped her pen almost a month ago.
Late Friday afternoon, Condon caught Ruby, known as “the Route 9 Traveler,” on — you guessed it — Route 9 in Chesterfield.
“We’re elated,” Elizabeth Walker, one of the women who led the effort in searching for Ruby, said in a phone interview Saturday morning. “It was a long night and a long day yesterday.”
Walker and her friend Margo Bergeron — the two women who have dedicated nearly a month searching for Ruby every day, from sunrise to dusk — were already out and about Saturday morning, gathering supplies for their furry friend.
Ruby's origin story is a mystery; no one really knows where she came from. She appeared earlier this year, often spotted wandering along Route 9. With a Texas ear tag, a missing left eye, and an apparent inability to bleat, Ruby’s unique qualities rendered her recognizable to many of the locals.
In August, Walker, Bergeron and Carl Chickering finally caught Ruby and found her a home on a Westmoreland homestead. After all their efforts to capture and re-home Ruby, Walker and Bergeron developed a strong connection with Ruby, they previously told The Sentinel.
So when Ruby escaped from her pen at the homestead on Nov. 23, they threw themselves into finding her.
The pair put up about 500 missing-goat fliers at every Pisgah State Park trailhead and along the nearby roads, Walker said. They reached out to neighbors, left fliers on doorsteps, and Walker posted regularly to Facebook about the search for Ruby — and those efforts weren’t in vain.
On Friday afternoon, Walker first got news that Ruby had been spotted on Merrifield Road, and then got a call from Margie Janiczek.
“We had been following the Ruby saga for weeks,” said Janiczek, of West Chesterfield. “When we heard coyotes at night, we’d be like, ‘Oh, won’t Ruby come home.’”
So when Janiczek spotted Ruby Friday afternoon on Welcome Hill Road, she immediately called Walker and Chesterfield police.
“When I saw her I was so excited,” Janiczek said. “I ran coatless into the woods to try to follow her.”
From Welcome Hill Road, Ruby cut across a field and into the woods toward Route 9, and Walker and her husband, Jim, once again hopped in their car.
Shortly thereafter, Condon, of Chesterfield, was driving along the highway when he saw a four-legged something running along the road.
“I thought it was a dog, and then I realized it’s a goat, and realized goats are not supposed to run in the road,” Condon said.
Condon — who knew nothing about Ruby, her story or her celebrity — pulled over and hopped out of his truck to chase the goat, who darted into the woods before circling back and running into the middle of Route 9.
Other people pulled over, too, including someone who had read about Ruby on Facebook, and began searching for Walker’s contact information.
Finally, Condon — who is a used car dealer and not especially well-versed in goat wrangling — was able to get ahold of Ruby.
“Basically, we both gave up after that 17-minute excruciating jog,” Condon said.
As he held her, people driving by rolled down their windows, shouting “Ruuuuuuby!” (Which was confusing for Condon for several reasons, but in part because he heard “Rudy,” as in the 1993 football film, he said.)
As others who had pulled over to assist began explaining Ruby’s story, Condon began to understand just who he had rescued.
“I just thought it was, like, a regular goat,” he said. “... I got the Kim Kardashian of goats.”
The Walkers arrived around 4:30 p.m., when the sun had set and traffic was picking up as the after-work rush hour began.
Upon seeing a few cars pulled over and people standing along the road with flashlights, Elizabeth Walker feared the worst.
“I thought, ‘Oh my God, she got hit! She got hit!’” Walker said Saturday morning. “Traffic was horrendous at that point.”
But no — she was safe in the back of Condon’s truck, and Walker was, at long last, reunited with Ruby.
Condon called someone he knew at Thomas Industries in Spofford, who provided Ruby with a comfortable heated bay for the night, while Bergeron and Walker made preparations for a more permanent home.
After getting Ruby settled, Walker returned to Merrifield Road to let everyone know Ruby was safe. Then she updated Facebook, where the virtual community was thrilled to hear the news. (There was a lot of delighted whooping around the Janiczek household, Janiczek said.)
With Ruby safe and warm ahead of Saturday’s snowstorm, Walker and Bergeron — Ruby’s new co-owners — can finally get some rest. (Although Walker still has some hiking to do around Pisgah State Park next week, she noted; all those missing-goat fliers are no longer needed.)
For Walker, Ruby returning home was a gift; “a Christmas miracle,” as she put it.
For Condon, it was, well, a new experience.
“[She’s] the coolest one-eyed goat I’ve ever met,” he said.