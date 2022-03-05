ROXBURY — Town residents will consider a roughly $91,700 proposed operating budget, money for road maintenance and more at town meeting next week.
Here’s a look at the warrant:
Budget proposal: $91,650, with the fire and police budgets considered separately.
Other warrant articles:
Whether to raise $53,584 for police department salaries and expenses, including compensating the department for summer patrols at Surry Mountain Dam and Otter Brook Park and patrols done on reservoir land in Roxbury owned by the city of Keene. This will be offset with $32,700 in revenue from paid summer patrols, with the rest to be raised through taxes.
$149,000 for summer and winter road maintenance. The article notes that some of this money might come from the State Highway Block Grant Fund.
$17,000 for solid waste disposal and recycling center privileges in Marlborough.
Voters will also be asked whether to allocate money to various capital reserve funds, including $20,000 to the roads capital reserve fund, $3,000 to the police vehicles capital reserve fund and $3,000 to the revaluation capital reserve fund.
Contested races: None.
Elections: Tuesday, March 8, 5 to 8 p.m. at the Roxbury Meetinghouse.
Town meeting: Tuesday, March 8, at 7 p.m. at the meetinghouse.