ROXBURY — Next week, Roxbury residents will vote on a $123,000 operating budget and the rest of the annual town meeting warrant.
Here’s a look at what’s up for consideration:
Budget proposal: $123,175, with the fire and police budgets considered separately. The proposed figure is up $31,525, or 34 percent, from the $91,650 budget voters approved last year.
Selectman Mark Funk said the increase is related to necessary road improvements, as well as anticipated legal costs related to a zoning case that Roxbury has appealed to the N.H. Supreme Court. Additionally, Funk noted the town budgeted for expenses related to having a natural resource inventory done. This process would identify natural resources in Roxbury, such as forests and wetlands, to help with future conservation and town planning efforts.
Other warrant articles include:
Whether to raise $149,000 for summer and winter road maintenance. The article notes that some of this money might come from the State Highway Block Grant Fund.
Whether to raise $17,500 for solid waste disposal and recycling center privileges in Marlborough.
Voters will also be asked whether to allocate money to two capital reserve funds: $50,000 to the roads capital reserve fund and $3,000 to the police vehicles capital reserve fund.
Contested races: None.
Elections: Tuesday, March 14, at the Roxbury Meetinghouse from 6 to 8 p.m.
Town meeting: Tuesday, March 14, at 7 p.m. at the same location.
What do you think are some of the biggest topics to be voted on this month in your town or school district? Just fill out our short community input form athttps://bit.ly/40U1CPy.
Funding for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab comes from several sources, including The Sentinel and several local businesses and private donors. We continue to seek additional support. The newsroom maintains full editorial control over all content produced by the lab.
Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region. A N.H. native, she joined The Sentinel team in August 2019.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.