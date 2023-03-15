ROXBURY — About 25 residents turned out to Roxbury's annual town meeting Tuesday night in spite of a nor'easter blanketing homes and roadways with snow, and they approved the full warrant in just under an hour.
The meeting proceeded as scheduled at 7 p.m. in the Roxbury Meetinghouse, where voters passed all 21 articles without amendments, though some received moderate discussion.
Articles approved included the proposed $123,175 operating budget, up $31,525, or 34 percent, from the $91,650 budget voters approved last year. Selectboard Chair Mark Funk previously told The Sentinel drivers of the increase include costs associated with road improvements and legal expenses related to a zoning case the town appealed to the state Supreme Court.
Some residents expressed concern about the costs associated with this case, which involves a proposed three-lot residential subdivision on Middletown Road the planning board rejected in 2021. The town has spent roughly $50,000 in legal costs to date to defend the board's decision, Funk recently told a reporter, after the N.H. Housing Appeals Board reversed the Roxbury Planning Board's denial on grounds it was "unreasonable."
"Litigation costs are largely beyond the control of the municipality to the extent we want to enforce zoning or other regulations or ordinances," said Planning Board Chair Anthony Kline, who is also town moderator, in response to a resident questioning those costs at Tuesday's meeting.
Funk told meeting attendees the case is important to the town because the appeals board's reversal devalues Roxbury's zoning laws. He said town officials have grown "very frustrated" over the situation and felt the case to be justified despite the mounting legal expenses. He urged anyone with concerns to attend future planning board meetings.
"If we don't enforce zoning laws, why bother having them?" Funk asked the room. "... If you've been up Middletown Road any time in the last three months, you'll see we can't handle any traffic up there; we've had mud season for three months."
A motion to amend the proposed operating budget, cutting it by $30,000, failed with the article passing as originally written.
Residents also voted to raise $149,000 for summer and winter road maintenance, with the warrant noting some of this money could come from the state's Highway Block Grant Fund.
Voters passed most of the articles that followed unanimously without any discussion or questions. Those included $17,500 for Roxbury's privileges to use Marlborough's solid waste disposal and recycling center, $15,000 to take inventory of natural resources in the area to aid in zoning and conservation and donating a collective $2,000 to support various nonprofit organizations in Keene.
Residents also voted to allocate money to two capital reserve funds: $50,000 to roads and $3,000 to town police vehicles.
Later came an article authorizing the planning board to prepare a recommended program of municipal capital improvement projects, with the program projected to outline developments for at least six years.
Kline said the state Legislature requires the town to have a capital improvement program on file to conduct proper town planning relevant when discussing developments like subdivisions. He deemed the article to be largely "housekeeping and administration" for town officials.
"Road maintenance will be part of that capital improvement project," Kline said during the meeting. "It is multilayer: It is [asking], 'What do we need next year? What do we need two years from now? What might we want six years from now?' "
The article passed with two residents opposed.
There was some frustration from voters about the meeting continuing amid the strong winter storm, including Lynn Reekstin, 65, who said she found it "ridiculous" just a handful of residents were making decisions for a community of a couple hundred residents.
Roxbury is part of the Monadnock Regional School District, and Kline cited a statute as the reason the town still held its meeting. He said three of six Monadnock district towns voted to continue elections Tuesday, leading Roxbury to press on with its meeting. All six towns held voting on Tuesday, although Fitzwilliam postponed its meeting to Thursday at 7 p.m.
"We wanted to cancel," Kline said after the meeting. "... We had actually posted a cancellation, and we had to retract the cancellation when it was pointed out that the statute requires us."
In the town's elections Tuesday, 38 ballots were cast, according to Town Clerk Robin Buffum.
Elected without contest: Janice Albano for a three-year term on the selectboard; David Jewett, treasurer, one year; Robin Buffum, tax collector, one year; Robin Buffum, town clerk, one year; Timothy Mason, fire chief, one year; Jayden Frazier, trustee of trust funds, three years; Joshua Hicks, zoning board of adjustment, three years; Robin Buffum, zoning board of adjustment, two years; Amy Bodwell, planning board, two years; Sarah Mosher, auditor, one year. Elected by write-in were Shane Ellis, sexton, one year; and John Yannacci, planning board, three years.
