ROXBURY — In just over 20 minutes, Roxbury voters approved the entire warrant during the annual town meeting Tuesday night.
About 22 of Roxbury's 157 registered voters gathered in the town meetinghouse at 7 p.m. No amendments were offered to any of the articles, and there was little discussion.
The articles approved by residents include the town's proposed $91,650 operating budget. This was up about $24,000, or about 35 percent, from the $68,100 voters approved last year.
After the meeting, Selectman Tim O'Brien explained to The Sentinel that the increase is due to legal expenses and for upgrades to the town's emergency services building.
The municipal-operations budget does not include the fire and police budgets, which voters considered in separate articles.
The police department salaries and expenses — including compensating the department for summer patrols at Surry Mountain Dam, Otter Brook Park and patrolling done on reservoir land in Roxbury owned by the city of Keene — total $53,584. This cost will be offset with $32,700 in revenue from paid summer patrols, with the rest to be raised through taxes.
Another $2,000 was allotted for the town's fire department.
Residents also gave the green light Tuesday to raising $149,000 for summer and winter road maintenance. Some of this money may come from the State Highway Block Grant Fund, the article notes.
Additionally, $17,000 was approved for solid waste disposal and recycling center privileges in Marlborough.
Money was also allocated for several capital reserve funds, including $20,000 to the roads capital reserve fund, $3,000 to the police vehicles capital reserve fund and $3,000 to the revaluation capital reserve fund.
Following the warrant's approval, a resident saluted the selectboard for its hard work, prompting a round of applause from the crowd and the meeting's adjournment.
Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region. A N.H. native, she joined The Sentinel team in August 2019.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.