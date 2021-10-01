If you are a subscriber and have an account on our site, please log in. If you do not have an account, please consider subscribing by first creating an account and then purchasing a subscription. By doing so, you are supporting local journalism and an informed community.
You have reached your 30-day limit of free access to SentinelSource.com, The Keene Sentinel’s website. If you would like to read two more articles for free at this time, please register for an account by clicking the “sign up” button below.
We hope you find The Sentinel’s coverage of the Monadnock Region valuable. We rely on our subscribers to bring you strong local journalism and hope you will consider supporting our work by taking advantage of this special subscription offer here.
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
remaining of
You are accessing your last free article for these last 30 days on SentinelSource.com, The Keene Sentinel’s website. We hope you find The Sentinel’s coverage of the Monadnock Region valuable. We rely on our subscribers to bring you strong local journalism and hope you will consider supporting our work by taking advantage of this special subscription offer here.
Steven Hodgman of Winchester and Nate Fiset of Ashuelot, working with S.U.R. Construction West, use a jackhammer and shovel to break through the pavement on Roxbury Street to raise the gate box before paving can be done in downtown Keene on Tuesday.
Though weather-related delays have stretched the project an extra two or three weeks, Keene City Engineer Don Lussier said the end is in sight for the roadwork on Roxbury Street.
Lussier said the project, which started in July, will be substantially completed by Oct. 15. This means that while there might still be some clean-up work to be done, such as planting grass and some minor fixes, the major work will be finished, and the road will again be fully open to traffic. The underground infrastructure project aims to help address flooding issues in the area.
Over the past week or so, Lussier said the first layer of asphalt was installed, and that on Thursday, crews would be working on installing new curbs.
1 of 5
Nate Fiset
Nate Fiset of Ashuelot, working with S.U.R. Construction West, uses a jackhammer to break through the pavement on Roxbury Street to raise the gate box, before paving can be done, in downtown Keene on Tuesday.
Nate Fiset of Ashuelot and Steven Hodgman of Winchester, working with S.U.R. Construction West, use a jackhammer and shovel to break through the pavement on Roxbury Street to raise the gate box, before paving can be done, in downtown Keene on Tuesday.
Steven Hodgman of Winchester and Nate Fiset of Ashuelot, working with S.U.R. Construction West, use a jackhammer and shovel to break through the pavement on Roxbury Street to raise the gate box, before paving can be done, in downtown Keene on Tuesday.
Steven Hodgman of Winchester and Nate Fiset of Ashuelot, working with S.U.R. Construction West, use a jackhammer and shovel to break through the pavement on Roxbury Street to raise the gate box before paving can be done in downtown Keene on Tuesday.
Nate Fiset of Ashuelot, working with S.U.R. Construction West, uses a jackhammer to break through the pavement on Roxbury Street to raise the gate box, before paving can be done, in downtown Keene on Tuesday.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
Nate Fiset and Steven Hodgman
Nate Fiset of Ashuelot and Steven Hodgman of Winchester, working with S.U.R. Construction West, use a jackhammer and shovel to break through the pavement on Roxbury Street to raise the gate box, before paving can be done, in downtown Keene on Tuesday.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
Steven Hodgman and Nate Fiset
Steven Hodgman of Winchester and Nate Fiset of Ashuelot, working with S.U.R. Construction West, use a jackhammer and shovel to break through the pavement on Roxbury Street to raise the gate box, before paving can be done, in downtown Keene on Tuesday.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
Steven Hodgman and Nate Fiset
Steven Hodgman of Winchester and Nate Fiset of Ashuelot, working with S.U.R. Construction West, use a jackhammer and shovel to break through the pavement on Roxbury Street to raise the gate box before paving can be done in downtown Keene on Tuesday.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
Road closed
Work continues on Roxbury Street, while portions of the street remain closed throughout the day, in downtown Keene on Tuesday.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
“Next week, the middle to end of next week, the new sidewalks will be poured,” Lussier said. “By the end of next week all curbing and new sidewalks will be installed. The week after that, we’re scheduled for final paving and clean up.”
While he said it’s not abnormal for weather to cause delays during the construction season, Lussier said this season was a bit worse than usual. The original completion date was set for Sept. 28, he said, but that was delayed several times.
When it’s done, Lussier said he believes the upgrades will alleviate a lot of flooding concerns in the area.
“This will resolve a long-standing issue with flooding in the neighborhood around Vernon and Elm streets,” he said. “It will solve wet-basement issues around City Hall and the block of buildings there. We’re excited the project is getting done.”