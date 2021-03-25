Sections of Roxbury Street and the surrounding area are closed while the Keene Fire Department and Liberty Utilities investigate an apparent gas main leak.
Liberty Utilities workers were conducting routine annual inspections of the city's propane/air system this morning when they noticed low gas readings near a sewer cover, Emily Burnett, a spokeswoman for the company, said in a statement.
"The location is safe and there is no danger of gas migrating into people’s homes," the statement said.
She said crews have identified the section of gas main where the leak is coming from, but not the exact spot.
As of a little before 3 p.m., the fire department said the closures would likely last another few hours. Liberty said it expects to fix the leak by this evening, barring "unforeseen circumstances."
As of about 3 p.m., the street closures included North Lincoln from Beaver Street to Roxbury; South Lincoln from Roxbury to Church Street; and Roxbury from Grant Street to Reservoir Street, according to the fire department.
Crews from Peterborough, Jaffrey and Walpole were covering Keene's central fire station, while Bellows Falls covered Station 2 in West Keene, the dispatching organization Southwestern N.H. Fire Mutual Aid said on Twitter.
The Keene Fire Department also posted that an engine and ladder truck from Brattleboro were on scene.
This post will be updated with more information as it becomes available.