In Roxbury, a community of about 225 people, legal costs to defend a planning board decision are driving up the town’s budget.
Selectman Mark Funk said Roxbury has spent about $50,000 to date on such costs following the board's rejection of a three-lot subdivision in 2021.
Town officials are asking voters next week to approve a 34 percent increase in the operating budget, or $31,525, partly in anticipation of more of these legal expenses as Roxbury appeals the matter to the N.H. Supreme Court.
The overall new operating budget would be $123,175, not including spending for the fire and police departments, and other costs voters consider separately.
The N.H. Housing Appeals Board last year reversed the Roxbury Planning Board’s denial of the subdivision application. The state board found the local panel's decision "unreasonable."
The N.H. Supreme Court is scheduled to hear oral arguments in the town’s appeal on March 21.
Funk said the proposed residential development is on Middletown Road.
“Middletown Road cannot handle any more traffic as mud season is now present for most of the winter so development at the end of the road would be very problematic and dangerous in terms of increased use of the road and the ability to get emergency vehicles and personnel to where it is needed during mud season,” he said in an email Wednesday.
“The developer has no ties to Roxbury and apparently has no interest in our struggles with the road, the overall impact to Roxbury and the expenses associated with it.”
Attempts to reach the developer, Auburn-based Great Woods Unity Forest LLC, and its attorney, Patricia Panciocco, on Wednesday were unsuccessful.
The developer is proposing three lots on an open 159-acre parcel, one of 6.5 acres, another of 5.18 acres and a third of 147.6 acres. Initial plans call for homes to be built on the two smaller lots, but not on the larger lot.
According to minutes from the Aug. 10, 2021, meeting in which the planning board rejected the subdivision, the panel's chairman, Andrew Kline, said the negative effect of adding traffic to Middleton Road is “a hurdle that can’t be cleared.”
An attempt to reach Kline Wednesday was unsuccessful.
The N.H. Housing Appeals Board said in its ruling that its members found the road in good condition when they visited the area, while noting a section was unpaved. The board also relied on testimony from a road agent who said it was well constructed.
The state panel said the planning board didn’t try to set conditions on the development to deal with road or fire safety concerns, including voluntary installation of fire sprinkler systems, improvements to road drainage, restrictions on large vehicle use during mud season or a staggered building schedule to limit construction traffic.
The planning board seemed focused on what would eventually happen on the larger lot, but that was not the issue before it, the Housing Appeals Board said, adding that it should have limited its consideration to whether there was any hazard in the proposal to put houses on the two smaller lots.
This is not the first time an area town has racked up thousands of dollars in legal fees trying to defend a local land-use decision.
Last month, the Swanzey Planning Board approved plans for 74 units of senior housing to be built next to Dillant-Hopkins Airport. In 2020, the town’s zoning board of adjustment rejected a special exception for the project.
A Cheshire County Superior Court judge threw out that decision, finding a lack of required evidence the project would reduce property values or harm neighbors.
The town appealed to the N.H. Supreme Court and lost. Attorneys for Swanzey incurred $24,500 in legal fees over this issue from 2020 to 2022, Town Administrator Michael Branley said.
The Housing Appeals Board was created by the Legislature in 2020 as a way to streamline appeals of decisions by municipal boards about housing developments. Lawmakers have been concerned that a lack of new homes and apartments is driving up prices, reducing the labor force and hurting the state's economy.
Some residential developers have complained of bottlenecks in approval of new projects when the volunteers who sit on local land-use boards make subjective decisions instead of correctly following land-use laws.
As to why Roxbury is pursuing an appeal despite the legal costs, Funk, the selectman, found fault with the decision of the N.H. Housing Appeals Board, which he claimed is pro-development.
"Small towns like us are just bulldozed over even if we have legitimate concerns and legal rights," he said in an email. "The Select Board and Planning Board felt we have an obligation to the residents of Roxbury to preserve our Town."
