ROXBURY — Anthony Kline won a three-year term to the planning board with 25 write-in votes over Susan Benik, with three votes, in Tuesday's elections.
About 21 percent of Roxbury residents cast ballots.
Voters also approved, 33-2, a zoning amendment that adds clarifying language to the prohibition on building on Class VI roads.
Elected without contest: Mark Funk to a three-year term as selectman; David Jewett to a one-year term as treasurer; Robin Buffum to a one-year term as tax collector and a one-year term as town clerk; Timothy Mason to a one-year term as fire chief; Kenneth Buffum to a one-year term as sexton; Virginia Shepardson to a three-year term as trustee of trust funds; Donald Castagna and Jessica Payton to three-year terms on the zoning board of adjustment; Amy Bodwell to a three-year term on the planning board; Sarah Mosher to a one-year term as auditor and Anthony Kline to a one-year term as moderator.
Roxbury will hold its town business meeting on April 6 at 6 p.m. in the Town Hall parking lot.