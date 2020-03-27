Road work on Route 12 in North Walpole and Charlestown is scheduled to resume Monday, the N.H. Department of Transportation has announced.
The project began in April 2018, with work occurring over each of the past two summers, according to Eileen Meaney, a spokeswoman for the department. Its scheduled completion date is August 2021.
The project involves widening the roadway, made possible by an armored slope along the Connecticut River, along with drainage work, relocating utility infrastructure and putting in guardrails, the department said in a news release.
During the work, alternating one-way traffic will be in place. Drivers should expect delays and use caution when passing through the construction zone, the department said.
The project involves three miles of road from Main Street in North Walpole to the intersection with Route 12A in Charlestown.
Meaney said the traffic restrictions this year will be similar to those in place last year. This phase of the project will continue into September, she said.