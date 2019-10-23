SULLIVAN — The opening of the new Route 9 bridge in Sullivan, scheduled for Friday, has been delayed by at least three to four weeks, according to the N.H. Department of Transportation.
The department cited "challenging site conditions" as contributing to the delay. The bridge will carry Route 9 traffic over Otter Brook.
DOT Contract Administrator Mark Moran said the very dense soil and cobble within the brook's channel led to a nearly 17-day delay in pile driving at the site. Two large boulders were also discovered during work on the eastbound side of the bridge, sized at 79 and 82 cubic yards each.
"I've been doing this for 20 years, and these were some of the biggest boulders I'd ever seen," Moran said. "... So when you're talking about boulders that are the size of a three-story building, you don't just get those out of the way. You have to bust them up."
The goal is to open the bridge to traffic before Thanksgiving. Weather permitting, that could be as early as Nov. 15. Moran said even when the bridge opens, there will likely be traffic impacts during the workday, including alternating one-way traffic.
Once the bridge opens and the detour for motorists via Valley Road is eliminated, the truck detour from Route 9 to Route 101 will also be lifted, though Moran said many trucks have not been following the detour, creating problems in the narrow turn at Valley Road and Centre Street.
The project is part of the 2-mile stretch of infrastructure improvements along Route 9 between Granite Gorge Ski Area in Roxbury and the Centre Street intersection in Sullivan that also includes utility relocations, road reconstruction, drainage and guardrail improvements and slope stabilization efforts.
Moran noted the entire $13.5 million project will not be complete until about July 24, 2020.