Final paving work on a section of Route 9 in Roxbury and Sullivan is expected to cause significant traffic delays for three days starting Monday, the N.H. Department of Transportation said Friday.
The work is part of an ongoing project to improve about two miles of highway between the Granite Gorge Ski Area in Roxbury and the Centre Street intersection in Sullivan. The project has a scheduled completion date of July 24, according to a Friday news release from the transportation department.
The final paving work will require alternating one-way traffic with extended delays, and is expected to last from Monday morning to Wednesday evening.
This is the last step in the multi-year, $14 million project, which included significant road reconstruction, slope work to improve driving sight distances, replacement of the bridge over Otter Brook and rehabilitation of the Centre Street bridge over the brook.