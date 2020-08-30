A stretch of Route 9 in Keene, at the intersection with Washington Street, was closed Sunday morning following a two-vehicle crash.
One patient was taken to Cheshire Medical Center with significant injuries, according to Keene Fire Chief Mark Howard.
The crash occurred around 7:45 a.m. when a vehicle entering Route 9 East from Washington Street was struck by another vehicle traveling on Route 9 East, according to Howard. He said the vehicles collided near the median that separates Route 9's eastbound and westbound lanes.
First responders from the Keene police and fire departments closed both lanes just before 8 a.m., Howard said. The lanes remained closed for a little more than an hour while Keene police investigators examined the crash scene, according to a police dispatcher.
The dispatcher said Route 9 West reopened before 9:30 a.m., while traffic on Route 9 East was being rerouted onto Washington Street, where vehicles can turn around and re-enter Route 9 East from the northbound lane on Washington Street, at that time.