Days after a second round of torrential downpours drenched area towns, local highway departments were still busy assessing the damage Monday, but most roads were open.
A notable exception was Route 12 in Charlestown, where saturated soils prompted the highway’s emergency closure, the N.H. Department of Transportation announced Monday night.
The heavy rains caused slope destabilization, according to DOT spokeswoman Eileen Meaney, which made the roadway shift.
Pending further evaluation, Route 12 is closed from the south at the intersection with Route 12A and, from the north, at the intersection of Almar Street, according to a news release.
"We will be starting road boring investigations over the next days and that will provide more answers," Meaney said in an email Tuesday morning.
Parts of the Monadnock Region saw between 2 and 5 inches of rain last Thursday night, which briefly closed some roads due to damage and flooding and left more than 30 Eversource customers without power as of Friday morning.
Thursday’s rain came less than two weeks after a slow-moving storm also caused flooding in many local communities. Acworth, Alstead, Charlestown, Marlow and Walpole were among the hardest hit in this latest bout of wet weather.
Gov. Chris Sununu visited 14 storm-impacted sites between Sunday night and early Monday morning, including in Acworth, Alstead, Langdon and Marlow, according to a news release from his office.
“I would like to thank all road crews and first responders for their diligence in responding to this week’s storms — often through the night, all in an effort to keep citizens safe,” he said in the release.
In Marlow, the heavy rain deluged Ashuelot River Dam, which — in tandem with a sinkhole that arose near the dam — prompted emergency services to advise residents of Washington Pond Road to evacuate on Friday. Part of Route 123A in Alstead was also left mangled as the road crumbled under the floodwaters.
As of Monday afternoon, Hill Road — in the area known locally as Bell Hill — was the only road still closed in Alstead, according to Emergency Management Director Steve Reynolds. Route 123A was repaired quickly but remained closed to non-emergency vehicles, he said.
Beginning Thursday evening, the highway department worked nearly 40 hours straight to keep roads passable and begin repairs, Reynolds said.
“The townsfolk should be proud of the effort [put] forth to keep everyone safe,” he said in an email.
Alstead requested barriers, traffic control signage and culvert piping from the N.H. Department of Safety’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, according to Reynolds. He added that he had spoken with a representative of the U.S. Geological Survey on Friday and was told Cold River had risen a little over 12 feet — the highest the river has ever been.
In its news release Monday night, N.H. DOT said the heavy rainfall had caused parts of Route 12 in Charlestown to settle. While the situation is assessed, detour signs will direct motorists to use Route 5 and Interstate 91 in Vermont.
Robert Allen, chair of the Marlow selectboard, said only Jay Allen Road had been washed out to the point where it required deposits of sand to make it passable, but it was functioning again by Friday morning. In other areas of town, roadway flooding had been resolved by digging ditches to drain the water, he said.