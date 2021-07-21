A portion of Route 12 was closed Tuesday night because downed live power lines were on fire along the road.
Surry Fire Department was called to 568 Route 12 near Keene Transfer Station at 10:40 p.m. Tuesday because of the downed wires. The road was closed for less than two hours, according to Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid.
Eversource was called to the scene to remove the live wires. Surry Volunteer Fire Department posted a video of the incident on its Facebook page.
Surry fire officials could not be immediately reached Wednesday morning for further information.