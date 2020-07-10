PETERBOROUGH — A section of Route 101 in Peterborough was closed this morning after a tractor-trailer crashed into a utility pole.
There were no injuries reported from the crash, but wires were down across the road, according to a dispatcher at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid.
A detour is in place from Cunningham Pond Road to East Mountain Road, a post on the Peterborough Fire and Rescue Facebook page says.
Peterborough police were not available for further details this morning on how long the detour is expected to last, due to the phone outage. The crash was reported at about 6:45 a.m.
The crash has also affected Keene, knocking out the Keene Police Department’s phone lines, according to a Facebook post on the department’s page. Anyone with an emergency should call 911.