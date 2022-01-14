State Rep. Andrew Maneval, the newest member of the Cheshire County Delegation, says his experience during this year’s young legislative session confirms his assumption that he would see some political polarization.
“It’s a very interesting process, but it’s been somewhat partisan by nature, which is unfortunate, but I guess that’s where we are,” Maneval, D-Harrisville, said after the House held its first two floor sessions last week. It met in a conference center in Manchester rather than the Statehouse in Concord to allow more room for social distancing.
Maneval won a special election last October to fill the seat of the late Doug Ley in Cheshire County House District 9, which covers Harrisville, Dublin, Jaffrey and Roxbury.
He also got an up-close look at some of the House’s traditional procedures, such as the sergeant–at-arms bellowing, “ROLL CALL!” or “DIVISION!”
A roll call vote is one in which the representatives’ names and how they voted are recorded, and a division vote is one in which all that is recorded is the number of those in favor and the number of those against.
Each representative has a device, or clicker, with a green button for voting yea and a red button for voting nay.
Before a vote is taken, a representative will often make a “parliamentary inquiry” in which all statements must be made in the form of a question.
Such was the case last week when Rep. Mike Sylvia, R-Belmont, urged fellow representatives to vote against a measure to pay mileage for lawmakers’ travel to Manchester for the session.
“Mr. Speaker, if I know that this bill has not passed a public hearing and if I know that this bill will ensure that our House chamber becomes a museum and furthermore if I know that this bill further perpetuates the pandemic that has come to an end, would I then press the red button?”
The measure passed, 326-34.
Maneval noticed that after Sylvia’s statement, decorum among the representatives seemed to slip momentarily.
“Some people inadvertently laughed,” Maneval said. “It was almost an involuntary response. The speaker had to calm us down a little bit."
Putting statements into the form of questions for parliamentary inquiries has a long tradition.
“When I was young, I thought all tradition was a sort of transgression against intelligence and good order, but as I've gotten older, I’ve learned there is some value to traditions, even ones that seem silly,” said Maneval, 68.
Most representatives have a lot of respect for the institution, but not always.
“The amount of milling around, talking, walking out and walking back was a disappointment,” said Maneval, who runs a consulting, arbitration and mediation business.
Among the hours of dry discussion about bills, there were also brief moments of levity.
As he was leading the House in the first minutes of this year's session on Jan. 5, House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, answered a question from a representative on whether a test vote should be done to make sure the clickers worked.
Just as he assured the representatives that all the clickers had been tested and all had new batteries, the state seal hanging from the speaker's podium suddenly slipped and hung cockeyed, drawing a few laughs.
“OK, good start for the day,” Packard said.
This week, the action shifted to Concord, where legislative committees are meeting to consider new bills and those retained from last year.
Every bill introduced and referred to a committee must have a public hearing unless two-thirds of the members decide otherwise. Public hearings are streamed live. The public may attend or may register comments online, by email, or they may contact their representative or senator by phone.
Committees vote on whether the bill should advance. Ultimately a floor vote may be taken on the bill in the House or the Senate. If it passes both chambers, the bill would go to the governor, who has five days to sign the bill, veto the bill, or allow the measure to pass without his signature.
If the bill is vetoed, the veto can be overturned by a two-thirds vote in the 400-member House and in the Senate, which has 24 members.
There is also something called the pocket veto, which occurs after the legislature has adjourned. In this time period, the governor has five days, excluding Sundays and holidays in which to sign the bill. If it is not signed, the bill dies.