In what the Roman Catholic Diocese of Manchester is calling an effort to “provide further transparency,” on Wednesday it released an online database of 73 priests accused of sexually abusing children across New Hampshire. Of the 73 on the list, most made public in the past, 50 are deceased.
Some of the cases have been concluded canonically (by laicization, dismissal, or sentence to life of prayer and penance) or criminally, while others are incomplete due to death. The Diocese of Manchester has paid more than $28.5 million in financial compensation to victims, and more than $360,000 for counseling services.
“This is meant as an act of ownership and accountability,” Bishop Peter A. Libasci said in a statement about the new website. “It is my hope that by making this information available, we are holding ourselves accountable to the evils of the past, and offering timely assistance, support and resources to those individuals and families who have been affected by the sexual abuse of a minor.”
In February 2002, the state attorney general’s office initiated a criminal investigation into the conduct of the Diocese of Manchester, its bishops and leaders regarding the manner in which the Diocese responded to allegations of sexual abuse of a minor by priests. Both parties entered into an agreement in December 2002 to resolve the investigation. The agreement provided that the attorney general’s office would release its investigative file to the public, which it did in March 2003. In addition, the agreement required mandatory reporting to the attorney general’s office, annual audits for a period of five years, and a diocesan office for handling matters involving sexual abuse of minors.
All names included on the newly consolidated list have been reported to the state attorney general’s office, the website states. The AG’s office responded to a request for comment Thursday by citing its completed investigation and adding “there are no additional investigations of the Diocese planned at this time.”
For information about how to report abuse by a bishop, priest, deacon, church employee or volunteer, visit catholicnh.org/safety.