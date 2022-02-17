The following is how city councilors voted on Keene's mask ordinance Thursday night: 

For rescinding: Kate Bosley, Mike Giacomo, Mitchell Greenwald, Bryan Lake, Andrew Madison, Thomas Powers, Mike Remy (plus Mayor George Hansel to break the tie)

Against rescinding: Bettina Chadbourne, Randy Filiault, Gladys Johnsen, Philip Jones, Raleigh Ormerod, Bobby Williams, Catherine Workman

Absent: Kris Roberts. 

