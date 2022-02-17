Roll call: how councilors voted By Caleb Symons Sentinel Staff Anika CLARK Feb 17, 2022 Feb 17, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following is how city councilors voted on Keene's mask ordinance Thursday night: For rescinding: Kate Bosley, Mike Giacomo, Mitchell Greenwald, Bryan Lake, Andrew Madison, Thomas Powers, Mike Remy (plus Mayor George Hansel to break the tie) Against rescinding: Bettina Chadbourne, Randy Filiault, Gladys Johnsen, Philip Jones, Raleigh Ormerod, Bobby Williams, Catherine WorkmanAbsent: Kris Roberts. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Councilor Politics Following Ordinance Bobby Williams Philip Jones Randy Filiault Gladys Johnsen Anika CLARK Follow Anika CLARK Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today No subscription necessary * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Last Name * Zip Code * Are you a current Keene Sentinel Subscriber? * Yes No Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMan accused of firing shots in downtown Keene arrested Sunday, police saidJaffrey home badly damaged in fire early SaturdayNo injuries reported after truck hits bank building in KeeneAshley M. LeBlancFire-damaged downtown Keene building set to be demolishedNew café, ice cream parlor planned in downtown WinchesterCity Council rescinds Keene mask mandate, as Hansel casts tie-breaking voteSentinel Player of the Week nominees, Feb. 5-11Sullivan couple keeps ice fishing traditions alive with annual kids' derbyEight candidates vying for three open Keene school board seats Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.