Stillman D. Rogers, a former Cheshire County commissioner, is endorsing former vice president Joe Biden in his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination.
Rogers, of Richmond, announced his endorsement in a letter to The Sentinel sent Monday.
”The current administration has more than decimated the Federal Government and has left the Constitutional separation of powers doctrine in a shambles,” Rogers wrote. “The next President, whoever it may be, will not only have to right the ship of state but will have to rebuild it as well.
”In short, we need a President in the White House who knows government,” Rogers continued, “knows how to make it work and who has experience not only in governing but in rebuilding it as well.”