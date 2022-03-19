An electric guitar-playing mother of two, former punk-rock band member and basketball coach is leading the charge to build a robust, local system to expand food access in the Monadnock Region.
Roe-Ann Tasoulas has been the director of the Monadnock Farm and Community Coalition since she joined the Walpole-based nonprofit in 2013. She said the organization’s mission is to support area agriculture.
“It’s about knitting together the community with local farms to build a community capacity that is supportive of a sustainable and equitable food system,” Tasoulas, 60, said Tuesday.
During her time with MFCC, which comprises roughly 90 organizations and nearly 50 individual members, Tasoulas has led campaigns targeting food insecurity and aiming to build a stronger agricultural infrastructure with local farmers. One campaign, a collaboration between MFCC and the Southwest Region Planning Commission in 2021, involved interviewing nearly 300 food-insecure people to identify what prevents Monadnock Region residents from having access to consistent, healthy food. Tasoulas said the team found the two greatest barriers were poverty and a lack of transportation.
“People were living in places where the [food] pantry hours don’t work for them,” she said.
To help address this, Tasoulas said The Community Kitchen in Keene, in partnership with MFCC, will launch the Monadnock Mobile Food Pantry in June. According to the Monadnock Region Food Access Plan, a road map of steps to be carried out in 2022, $5,000 worth of local food is expected to be purchased and distributed this year to low-income individuals and families in rural areas, increasing sales for Monadnock Region farmers.
Tasoulas said the coalition’s focus for 2022 is conducting market research on how to establish a greater connection between customers and farm-fresh foods. This effort is already underway, with the development and launch of the Monadnock Local Food STAR, a collective of restaurants that source their foods locally.
Tasoulas said MFCC’s mission is community driven.
“Our ideas come from our constituency, and our role is to implement them,” she said.
Amanda Littleton, district manager of the Cheshire County Conservation District, said she’s worked closely with Tasoulas throughout her tenure as MFCC’s director.
“She is a passionate individual who cares deeply for the local food system and the health of the economy,” Littleton said. “She’s supporting farmers and food access.”
The Cheshire County Conservation District is a fiscal sponsor of MFCC with a mission to promote the conservation and responsible use of natural and agricultural resources.
Littleton said Tasoulas’ job spans many professional sectors, including agriculture, public health and nutrition, and Tasoulas is great at building relationships across those industries.
“Her ability to bring people into the conversation and to collaborate and find ways to work together is vital and amplifies the work happening,” Littleton said.
Although she raised her children — Piper, 30, and Mack, 27 — alongside her husband, John Tasoulas, in Keene, Roe-Ann hails from Lincoln County, N.M., where she grew up on a large sheep and cattle ranch.
“When you are the steward of a piece of land, there is duty and love that comes from being on the same piece of land day to day,” she said. “Land is what supports us, and without food or a seed, we would not be here.”
Tasoulas attended Colorado College in Colorado Springs, and studied political science. She did post-graduate work in communications at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, where she met John, who is now the longtime owner of Tasoulas Realty in Keene.
“It was love at first sight,” she said.
After finishing at the university, Roe-Ann and John, a Keene native, moved to the Elm City. Roe-Ann Tasoulas then became communication development director at Land For Good, a Keene-based nonprofit aimed at helping farmers and making land available to them. Because of her experience at Land For Good, she said it was a smooth transition to her role as director of MFCC.
Tasoulas and her family have recently acquired a winter house in Albuquerque, N.M., where she is currently working from home.
Outside of work, she enjoys tending her flower garden and doing agility training with her English cocker spaniel, Jack, and volunteering in the recovery community. She added that she even played electric guitar for a punk-rock band back in the day. She also formerly coached basketball at Monadnock Waldorf School, which her children attended.
She said one of the keys to a thriving society is greater food access, and it’s part of why she’s so passionate about her career.
“As a modern society we are very distanced from where our food comes from,” Tasoulas said. “When you take care of a piece of land, it gives back two-fold. Large purveyors of agriculture don’t take care of the land — there will be a cost to that on the land, the food and our health.”