GILSUM — The 57th annual Rock Swap featured more than 68 dealers and attracted mineral collectors and curiosity seekers alike this past weekend.
Held at Gilsum Elementary School and Community Center, the event hosted vendors displaying minerals found from as close as Alstead and as far away as Iceland. Visitors to the free event could pan for gold, browse the minerals and jewelry, and watch vendors crack geodes open.
“I started in 1957, and that’s when we started finding all these beautiful Herkimer diamonds,” said Bob Labuz, a vendor and collector from Deerfield, N.Y., while gesturing to the crystals for sale beside him. “You get into it and it’s like an obsession, like any hobby that you’re really into.”
That obsession began at the age of 7 after his father became interested in collecting. It’s taken him to Arkansas, Ontario, Canada, and California, where he’s dredged for gold a few times.
“It’s a great show,” he said about the Rock Swap. “You get people who just want to look, you get people who want to spend a few dollars … you get the big collectors who want to spend a little more. So, you get everything.”
Everything at his stand was collected by himself, his father or his brother, he added. Other vendors had collections from places across the world, and it wasn’t limited to minerals and crystals. Vendors also sold petrified wood instruments, fossilized wood and shells. One stand featured minerals that glowed under ultraviolet light, including radioactive Hyalite.
“Get into it, you won’t regret it,” Labuz said. “You never know what you’re going to find. You’re going to find something that no one has ever seen.”
We're in the middle of our annual crowdfunding campaign to support the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab. Can you help us expand our local health care news and resources, and ensure they remain free for everyone to access?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.