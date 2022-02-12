In 1987, Nancy Roberts and her husband moved into a centuries-old farmhouse in a village in southwestern France. It was a fixer-upper.
A large house, it had thick exterior walls made of stones put together with mud mortar.
“We had to rip up the floors,” Roberts recalled. “There was one room that had a floor and a ceiling that looked like they could be usable, so we put termite stuff on it and finished it and plugged up some holes, and lived in that one room from August until April.”
That room lacked electricity, so they used a plug in another room. “We had no sanitary facilities at all. There was a privy. We had a stone sink, which was so low that I had to bend over and technically sit on my knees to use.” They built cots to sleep on.
But they ultimately renovated the other rooms, and Roberts went on to live there for two decades.
The village, Saint-Martin-de-Ribérac, is just one of the places Roberts has called home in her 89 years.
An Ohio native, she and her husband, Tony Roberts, lived on the Greek coast for years before moving to France. In 2008, she moved to Peterborough to be closer to family.
“I’ve actually been able to feel at home most anywhere,” she said.
Off to Greece
As Roberts describes it, the first part of her adult life was fairly standard.
“I was married before and lived a very ordinary life and was a music teacher in public schools in Ohio,” she said. She married early, had two children and then went back to school, graduating from college at 35 with a degree in music education and getting a master’s in music history around age 40.
Around that time, in the early 1970s, she and her first husband divorced, and she married Tony in 1973.
In 1976, she took a leave of absence from teaching, and he quit his job in advertising. They bought a boat in England and headed for Greece.
“Tony was interested in sailing in Greece because his daughter had had a trip to Greece and fell in love with Mykonos and raved about it, so that’s what he wanted to do,” she said. “But he was a sailor. I wasn’t, but my interest was in Greece and in classical Greece.”
Their route took them through France, inspired by a National Geographic article about a family that had made a similar journey, Roberts recalled. “They had done that, had traveled through France by canal, and we thought, ‘Well that’s a good idea.’ ”
They reached the Mediterranean at Marseilles, started heading east “and discovered very quickly that the Mediterranean is not someplace you want to sail around in except in the summer,” she recalled.
They turned back and spent the winter at an island they’d stopped at, Île des Embiez, off the southern coast of France. The next spring they reached Greece and spent a few months there before selling their boat and returning to Ohio.
During that year, Roberts took a two-week watercolor course and ultimately changed careers, becoming an artist.
Soon, the couple was discussing how they could return to the Mediterranean.
“We decided we really wanted to do this,” she said. “We really liked doing this, and how could we earn enough money to do it? And the only way we could think of was to take paying guests.”
They sold their house, returned to England, bought a bigger boat — with an extra cabin to accommodate a handful of paying guests — and made their way back to Greece.
For about two years, they mostly lived on the boat. Their base was Paxos, a small island south of Corfu, with three villages and olive trees everywhere. They’d take guests on charter trips that usually lasted at least a week, along the Greek coast and islands of the Ionian Sea.
Roberts said she acted as tour guide. “We really wanted them to learn about where they were, rather than sit on the deck and drink.”
After about two years, they settled in a seaside cottage on the island of Poros, near Athens, hosting guests in the house.
“We could walk out our front door, and in about 30 feet we’d be right at the water. And we had a seawall, so we just jumped in,” she said. On the other side was an olive grove, and beyond that a taverna where guests could go for meals.
“This was early enough that people didn’t demand a lot of luxury, and they knew they weren’t gonna get it,” she recalled. “… It was, well, getting to know what it’s like to live in Greece.”
Only one taxi driver was willing to bring guests all the way down the bumpy lane to their place, she recalled. Otherwise, she and Tony would show up with a wheelbarrow for the guests’ luggage.
They hosted interesting visitors from various places, she said, including an astrophysicist and a doctor working on how to diagnose Alzheimer’s.
They got by with the income from that venture, she said. She also sold paintings, and Tony did some freelance writing. “We didn’t have any extra, but we had enough.”
20 years in France
Technically, they were renting the cottage only 11 months of the year. Every August, the Robertses would leave for a month, while their landlord charged a premium to Europeans who vacationed at that time.
They got in the habit of taking a trip each August. In 1986, with nowhere in particular to go, they put an ad in the International Herald Tribune, offering a trade — they’d host someone in Greece for July or September, in exchange for being put up for August, anywhere in Europe.
They ended up staying with a woman in southwestern France. Roberts said she fell in love with the area.
The woman later wrote them, Roberts recalled: “She had made a down payment on another house that was too old and too big for her, and did we want to come and look at it?”
At the time, she and Tony had been looking for places in Greece. They opted for France instead.
“My philosophy sort of is, if you’re on the merry-go-round and you see the brass ring, you better reach for it and grab it,” she said.
That’s how she ended up in the farmhouse that became home for the next 20 years.
Their village had about 600 residents. It was gently rolling country, she recalled, “little fields with hedgerows between them.” The house was on “a path, basically” that went through the forest.
“We became very close with a lot of the people,” Roberts said. She joined the chorale and a hiking group. They got to know the mayor, who lived at one end of their road.
Roberts said the stereotype of “French rudeness” was not true to her experience.
“I never, ever encountered that. Ever,” she said. “I mean, even when we were coming down through the canals and were very naïve, if we asked for help we got it.”
She and Tony continued hosting visitors, as they had in Greece. The property included an old pigeonnier — a boxy tower for housing pigeons — which they converted into a guesthouse and also rented out.
They planned to live there for 10 years. But after Tony died, in 1996, Roberts decided to stay. She liked her life in the French countryside, and had also established herself as an artist, she said.
“I was getting commissions from people like the hospital or another town,” she said. “And I was winning prizes, and I just wanted to keep that up.”
Roberts’ daughter, Mary Lincoln, who would visit, recalled her “busy social life.”
“As is the case in Peterborough, she got to know local (French) people by singing in a local chorus,” she said in an email. “There was also an extensive British ex-pat community that she became a part of. That was pre-Brexit, of course, when it was very easy for Brits to live in France. And she was involved in the local arts scene and had many commissions for her paintings and several exhibitions.”
Lincoln said her daughter stayed with Roberts for her junior year, attending a local high school — an “amazing experience” that immersed her in the language.
“An acquaintance of my mom’s from Paris once made a comment that my daughter spoke ‘like a peasant’ because she picked up the accent from Riberac which was very rural,” Lincoln recalled.
Roberts decided 2007 would be her last year in France. When her mother in-law had turned 76, she’d moved closer to her children, so they wouldn’t have to travel across the country in the event of a medical issue. Roberts wanted to do the same thing.
So in 2008, when she was 76, Roberts left her home in France for Nubanusit Neighborhood and Farm, a co-housing community in Peterborough. At the time, her daughter, son and granddaughter lived in Massachusetts; they’ve since all moved to New Hampshire.
Roberts chairs the board of the Mariposa Museum in Peterborough, where she gave a talk earlier this month about her time in France.
Speaking to The Sentinel, Roberts recalled some of what she learned living abroad — picking up customs like kissing people on the cheeks to greet them, but also experiencing other modes of life.
The French she met were “big on equilibrium,” she said. “... They want to balance their intellectual life with their sporting life. They want to do a little bit of everything.”
She also noted the country’s more generous social welfare policies, and greater government support for the arts. “They take care of people,” she said. “... It just seemed like a sensible way to live.”
Roberts has visited many countries as a tourist, including Hungary, India and Egypt. But there’s something more you get from actually living in a place, she said.
“You just find out different ways of doing things,” she said, “and different ways of being.”