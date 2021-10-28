Name: Robert S. Crowell
Age: 69
How long have you lived in Keene? All my life
Family: Son Bruce, 2 grandsons, 2 great grandsons
Education: graduate Keene High School
Occupation: Captain retired Keene Fire Dept., Part time Instructor NHFA
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: National Eagle Scout Assoc., Sons of the American Legion, Post 4 color guard, Keene/Brattleboro American Legion Bands, CCFFWA, NFPA, New England Assoc. of Fire Chiefs, Meadowood County Area Fire Dept. & Training Center
Public/government service: 51 yrs. fire service, Selective Service Board
1. What should the City Council do to help tackle local housing affordability, both for home ownership and rentals?
The Council could ease some of the building regulations. Find someone that would come in, build and manage middle and lower income housing. The College could help by having students reside on campus and that would free up some housing.
2. Why do you think Keene consistently has among the highest property taxes in the state and what would you do to combat this?
I believe the departments could cut costs. Continue to seek government grants to help pay for some of the projects that need to be done. The City should go after the State to get monies that have been promised and not paid. They should work with the School and County to try to cut taxes there.
3. Aging infrastructure has been cited as a key reason for persistent flooding in parts of the city. Given the expense of upgrades, as extreme weather events happen more frequently, what should the city do to mitigate these problems?
Examine the drainage system and make sure it is clean and big enough to carry the load. Keep the storm drains clear of debris. Work with the Corps of Engineers to see what can be done to make the Ashuelot river more acceptable to the run off.