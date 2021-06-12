SWANZEY — Drivers can expect minor delays during work hours, with one-lane traffic, on South Winchester Street in upcoming weeks as the town starts a multi-road reconstruction project.
In addition to South Winchester Street, the Swanzey project pertains to the portion of West Street east of Route 10 as well as Swanzey Street, according to a news release from the town.
The work expected to kick off Monday and continue through Friday will involve mobilization and drainage work on South Winchester Street, followed by another two weeks of drainage work on that street from Monday, June 20, to Friday, July 2.
The multi-street project is being funded by a variety of sources, including a bond approved at the 2019 town meeting, money from expendable-trust and capital-reserve funds, as well as federal and grant funding, the release says.
B.U.R. Construction LLC of Newport is the general contractor. People with questions or concerns can contact Joe DiRusso, public works director, at jdirusso@swanzeynh.gov or 352-7116.