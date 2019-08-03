The rebuilding and widening of Route 12 in North Walpole and Charlestown is slated to resume Monday, according to the N.H. Department of Transportation.
The work, to a 3-mile stretch of the highway from Main Street in North Walpole to Route 12A in Charlestown, will result in alternating one-way traffic and lane shifts, the state agency said. Delays are expected.
The $14.8 million project is expected to conclude in August 2021, and also includes drainage and stormwater management improvements, utility shifts and guardrail installation, the release says.
Sargent Corp. of Maine is the contractor.