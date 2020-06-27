The Roxbury Street Bridge between Norway Avenue and Harrison Street will be closed to traffic for two months starting Monday, according to the Keene Public Works Department.
The city is replacing the bridge through the state’s bridge aid program.
Vehicles will be detoured along Washington, Beaver and Franklin streets, and pedestrians along Norway Avenue, Church Street and Harrison Street.Built in the 19th century, the bridge has not had major repairs since 1922, according to the public works department.