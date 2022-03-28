As winter recedes in New Hampshire, road construction season is just around the corner.
It will start with work on Route 9 between Chesterfield and Keene scheduled to begin next week, according to the state transportation department.
In a Friday news release, the N.H. Department of Transportation said the “pavement preservation project” over nine miles of road — from Friedsam Drive in Chesterfield, easterly to just east of Ash Brook Road in Keene — is set to begin Monday, April 4, ahead of paving set to start at the end of June.
The work includes replacing seven slope pipes for drainage, a new guardrail and adding 1½ inches of asphalt on top of the existing surface, according to the news release.
During the guardrail and drainage work, alternating one-way traffic will be in place, according to the release. Paving will take place at night with alternating one-way traffic.
The transportation department will use message boards to notify travelers of the ongoing construction activities, the release says. NHDOT urges motorists to remain alert while traveling through the construction zone and follow all posted signs.
The state’s pavement preservation project also includes work on Route 11 from Claremont to Newport that is scheduled to begin May 31, according to the release. That work will include guardrail improvements and 1¼ inches of asphalt on top of the existing surface for four miles, stretching from Old Newport Road in Claremont, easterly to just west of Ayers Road in Newport. Paving for this portion of the project is slated to begin in the middle of August.
Bangor, Maine-based Northeast Paving is the contractor for the $7.5 million dollar project, which has a final completion date of Sept. 23, the release says.