Drivers in Keene could run into delays on North and Gilsum streets this week, as the city continues its 2019 road rehabilitation project.
Milling work is scheduled today, during which the streets’ surfaces will be ground to get rid of ruts, dips and heaves, making them uniform for paving later in the week, according to City Engineer Donald R. Lussier.
Work could continue on these streets through Friday, he said, and the public works office advises motorists to avoid these areas if possible. If not, drivers are urged to use caution and be ready to follow signs, as well as directions from flaggers.
Questions can be directed to the public works department at 352-6550.