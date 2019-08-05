Construction begins today on two city streets and could cause minor disruptions to traffic as work continues for the next five weeks, according to a news release from Keene’s public works department.
Crews with Green Mountain Pipeline Services will work on West Street between Pearl and Blossom streets, as well as Park Avenue between West and Russell streets, according to the release. The work is part of the city’s sewer rehabilitation program and will include cleaning and lining existing sewer pipes and manholes.
During construction, the release notes, minor disruptions to vehicle and pedestrian traffic, including lane and sidewalk closures, are possible.
Though the work area will be marked and barricaded, city officials encourage drivers and pedestrians to use extra caution near construction equipment and to follow instructions of traffic control personnel.
Questions can be direction to the Public Works Department at 352-6550.