SWANZEY — Phases of two road projects are slated to start in Swanzey soon, both of them funded through the $3 million bond voters approved for road reconstruction during the 2019 town meeting, according to news releases Town Administrator Michael Branley emailed Thursday.
The first is the reconstruction of Woodale Avenue and Holbrook Avenue, from Woodale Avenue to Swanzey Lake Road. The main construction portion of this project is scheduled to start Monday, reducing traffic to one lane and resulting in minor delays during work hours, one of the news releases says. The first phase will include pavement reclamation, grading, graveling and base paving of the roads and driveway aprons, and is anticipated to wrap up by mid-month, according to the town.
Final paving is expected to be done by mid to late July.
The next project — the reconstruction of the paved part of East Shore Road — is slated to kick off June 8. As with the Woodale and Holbrook avenues work, motorists will likely experience minor delays and one-lane traffic, according to one of the news releases. The first phase is expected to be finished by late June and will focus on cross culverts and drainage upgrades. The second part will involve pavement reclamation, graveling, grading and paving the road and driveway aprons, the release says, noting that this will likely be finished by the close of summer.
Work has already been done on both projects in advance of what will begin this month, the releases state.
The Holbrook and Woodale avenues reconstruction is being done by All States Materials Group, whereas BDM Sweeper/Arlington Paving is handling East Shore Road.