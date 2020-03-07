Operating budget: $69,598, up $13,550, or about 24.2 percent, over the $56,048 voters approved last year. The sum for operating the town’s general government doesn’t include appropriations from other warrant articles, such as police department salaries and expenses ($39,000), fire department salaries and expenses ($2,000), among others. Actual spending is expected to be $310,000, up about 1.3 percent from last year’s figure of $306,000.
Operating budget comparisons do not represent the change in the amount that would need to be raised by taxes, which is also affected by spending requests in separate warrant articles and year-to-year changes in revenue. Hot topics: The big-ticket item on this year’s warrant is road maintenance. Voters will be asked to approve $122,500 for summer and winter road work.
Also on the warrant: Voters will be asked to approve altering the layout of Woodward Pond Road around the Woodward Pond Dam to accommodate safety improvements required by the state and to discontinue the Legal Expenses Capital Reserve Fund, which was created to argue the case for reducing the town’s share of the regional school budget.
Contested races: None
Elections: Tuesday, March 10, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Roxbury Meeting House
Meeting: Tuesday, March 10, at 7 p.m., Roxbury Meeting House