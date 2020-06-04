Cheshire County Sheriff Eli Rivera will seek his fifth term in office, Keene City Councilor Terry Clark is running to be a Cheshire County commissioner, and former Executive Councilor Dave Wheeler is looking to take back a seat that has flipped several times between himself and Executive Councilor Debora Pignatelli. These are among the takeaways from the first day of filings for September’s state primary.
Here’s a list of people who have filed so far to represent local residents in county, state and federal offices. The filing period runs through June 12. The primary is Sept. 8, ahead of the general election Nov. 3.
U.S. Senate
Tom Alciere (D) of HudsonSeat is currently held by U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat from Madbury.
U.S. House 2nd Congressional District
Joseph Mirzoeff (D) of Keene
Seat is currently held by U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, a Democrat from Hopkinton. District includes all of the Monadnock Region.
Governor
Nobody (R) of Keene
Seat is currently held by Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican from Newfields. Nobody was formerly known as Richard Paul before legally changing his name.
N.H. Executive Council, District 2
Stewart I. Levenson (R) of Hopkinton
Seat is currently held by Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky, D-Concord. District includes the local communities of Acworth, Alstead, Charlestown, Chesterfield, Dublin, Gilsum, Hancock, Harrisville, Hinsdale, Keene, Langdon, Marlborough, Marlow, Nelson, Roxbury, Stoddard, Sullivan, Surry, Walpole, Westmoreland and Winchester.
N.H. Executive Council, District 5
Dave Wheeler (R) of Milford
Seat is currently held by Debora B. Pignatelli, D-Nashua. District includes the local communities of Antrim, Bennington, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Jaffrey, Peterborough, Richmond, Rindge, Swanzey and Troy.
Cheshire County Sheriff
Eli Rivera(D) of Keene (incumbent)
Cheshire County Commissioner, District 1
Chester Lapointe II (R) of Winchester
Seat is currently held by John G. “Jack” Wozmak, D-Walpole. District covers Chesterfield, Hinsdale, Surry, Swanzey, Walpole, Westmoreland and Winchester.
Cheshire County Commissioner, District 2
Terry M. Clark (D) Keene
Seat is currently held by Chuck Weed, D-Keene. District covers Keene, Marlborough and Roxbury.
Hillsborough County Sheriff
Christopher Connelly (R) of Mont Vernon
Sullivan County Sheriff
John P. Simonds(R) of Claremont (incumbent)
The following are seeking to be placed on the general election ballot by filing declarations of intent: Jo Jorgensen of Greenville, S.C., president; Darryl W. Perry of Manchester, governor; Justin O’Donnell of Nashua, U.S. Senate; Andrew Olding of Nashua, U.S. House, N.H.’s 2nd Congressional District; Joanne Michelle Martin of Concord, Executive Council, District 2.
Third-party candidates are required by state law to file declarations of intent when seeking to run for office in general elections. As part of the declaration, the candidate agrees to file nomination papers by an established deadline and commit to participating in the election, if qualified.
According to the N.H. Secretary of State’s office, declarations of intent are filed with fees ranging from $2 to $250. Signatures of registered voters required on nomination papers range from 150 to 3,000.
Full instructions for filing can be found at the Secretary of State’s Office at https://sos.nh.gov/2020ElecInfo.aspx.