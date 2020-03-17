In response to the novel coronavirus disease COVID-19, all three of River Valley Community College’s campuses are shifting to online learning.
The decision stems from the Community College System of New Hampshire, which River Valley is part of, according to a news release from the system Monday morning.
River Valley — which has locations in Keene, Claremont and Lebanon — will switch “as much instructional activity as possible” online when classes resume after spring break on March 23.
The system will focus on maximizing social distance, the release states, by minimizing close contact. Workplace arrangements for staff will be made to ensure they have the appropriate technology and reporting protocols in place.
Updates on the change will be posted to the system’s website at ccsnh.edu/covid-19.