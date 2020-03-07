Operating budget: $2,612,073, up $394,407, or about 17.8 percent, from the $2,217,666 budget voters approved last year
Operating budget comparisons do not represent the change in the amount that would need to be raised by taxes, which is also affected by spending requests in separate warrant articles and year-to-year changes in revenue.In an email, school board member Caroll Lothrop said Surry’s special-education costs have been increasing significantly in recent years, and noted that the district tuitions children to public schools in Keene from kindergarten through 12th grade.
“The number of students in town has doubled since we became a school district 13 years ago, and the numbers of children going to Keene goes up every year at the same rate,” she wrote. “Since January 2019 when the last budget was set, we have had 19 new students going to Keene, and 3 additional students newly identified as needing special services.”
Contested races: None
Elections: Tuesday, March 10, from 2 to 7 p.m., Surry Town Hall
Meeting: Thursday, March 12, at 7 p.m., Surry Town Hall