JAFFREY — Three local men were arrested last week, following an August confrontation in Jaffrey, according to Jaffrey police.
Jonathan Cox, 30, Jonathan Kahian, 18, and Zachary Grant, 25, all of Jaffrey, were charged in relation to the incident, Jaffrey Police Chief Todd Muilenberg said.
In response to an inquiry from The Sentinel, Muilenberg said in an email that on the afternoon of Aug. 19, the men were arguing over a "domestic situation," and that the conversation escalated into a "violent confrontation."
Though exact details were not disclosed, Muilenberg said two of the men were armed with weapons (one with an AR-15-style rifle and the other with a baseball bat). No shots were fired and no injuries were reported, he added.
According to court documents relating to the arrest warrant for Cox, the incident reportedly began with Cox standing outside an apartment on Christian Court, arguing with Grant, Kahian and a minor, through a window.
The three inside came out to the street and pursued Cox, who had a baseball bat, onto Peterborough Street and to Main Street, the documents say. Kahian is alleged to have retrieved — and loaded — the rifle from his truck.
Cox and Kahian were both charged with criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, as well as with rioting. Grant was charged with rioting and a breach of bail.
A 17-year-old male from Jaffrey was also involved in the incident, Muillenberg said. Charges are still pending.