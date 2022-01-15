RINDGE — Rachel Malynowski didn’t grow up planning to become a police officer. And she never thought much about being the first female officer with the Rindge Police Department, nor paid much mind when she became the department’s first female chief last October.
She just knew she enjoyed working — and working a lot.
Throughout her life, the Troy resident has worked at Nissan of Keene, EyeWorks, C&S Wholesale Grocers, at what is now called the Norris Cotton Cancer Center at Cheshire Medical, and dispatched for the Cheshire County Sheriff’s Office and N.H. State Police.
And, by and large, Malynowski had good, valuable experiences in each role.
“I’ve always worked jobs that I’ve enjoyed,” she said.
It took some time before she made her way to public safety, but after 18 years with the Rindge Police Department, she feels like she’s found where she belongs.
“I couldn’t picture myself doing anything else,” she said.
A Cheshire County resident through and through, Malynowski, 44, grew up in Troy. It was a quiet upbringing, she said, that involved church on Sundays and playing tenor saxophone for the band at Monadnock Regional High School in Swanzey Center.
When she was younger, Malynowski wasn’t sure what she wanted her career to look like. (All through high school, she was convinced she wanted to be a fighter pilot.)
She spent a year at Zion Bible Institute in Barrington, R.I., but ultimately completed a bachelor’s of science degree at Franklin Pierce University in Rindge with a major in social work and counseling and a minor in criminal justice.
“I really didn’t know what I wanted to do. I just knew I wasn’t cut out for ... an office job,” she said. “I couldn’t imagine myself doing a normal 9-5.”
Her first foray into public safety came when she joined the Cheshire County dispatch about 20 years ago. Initially, the potential for more work drew her to the position rather than the nature of the work itself. She had been working part-time at the oncology center when she learned of the dispatcher opening.
And at the dispatch center in Keene, Malynowski planted the seeds of her law-enforcement career.
“It was an interest [in] what the other side of the radio was like, sitting behind a desk in dispatch and then hearing what goes on on the other side of the radio is interesting,” she said. “And then you want to do ride-alongs, and then you see it happening, and then the interest just builds from there.”
She joined the Rindge Police Department as a part-time officer in August 2004, and two years later a full-time position opened up. Malynowski was sworn in as a full-time officer in January 2007.
“The department was very accepting of me, and the older group that was here that was nearing retirement age, they accepted me, and I became very comfortable here,” she said. “... And then before I knew it, I was the senior patrol officer.”
She also became a field training officer, which she saw as an opportunity to shape the future of the department by training new officers and passing on what she had learned throughout her policing experience.
With a diverse professional background, Malynowski said she has been able to draw on a variety of experiences to help her in her everyday police work. Her time working with cancer patients, which she described as sometimes “heart-wrenching,” instilled in her “a passion for people,” and working as a dispatcher provided insight into the broader law-enforcement system.
The realities of police work aren’t always glamorous, Malynowski said, but it’s especially during challenging situations that she strives to connect with those she serves.
“If I’ve helped someone through a horrible situation — and unfortunately we are often representatives of the most horrible times in someone’s life — if you can help them through that situation and you can give them a kind word, if you can offer them some advice about how the next few days or weeks or months are going to be because we’ve experienced that so many times,” she said, “... if I can make someone’s horrible moment a little bit easier, I will.”
The Rindge Police Department’s first female officer became the department’s first female chief in October, when Malynowski was sworn in following former Chief Daniel Anair’s retirement. And while some may consider it a notable milestone in the department’s history, Malynowski said her focus is on building the department up to be the best it can be.
“I’m a police officer, and I have been for so many years that I no longer come to work and see myself as the female on the department,” she said. “... I was just excited for the opportunity to become the chief and follow the vision that Chief Anair had.”
That vision includes engaging more with the community and connecting with Rindge residents outside of emergencies, she said. And with the 11 other officers currently on staff, she’s optimistic about the department’s future.
Officer Jeremy Bain has been with the Rindge Police Department for about a year and a half, and said the entire department was “very excited” when Malynowski took on the role of chief.
“When you say ‘Chief Malynowski’ the first word that comes to mind is ‘integrity,’ ” he said Friday. “She’s not only a great supervisor but a great mentor ... and a wealth of knowledge.”
And though Malynowski remains dedicated to her work, she’s at a point in her career where she’ll think twice before picking up a weekend shift or diving into overtime, she said. For as much as she loves her job, family is a priority.
The Malynowskis are a close-knit bunch, she said, and making sure she spends time with her husband, Marc, and their two children, ages six and four, is important to her. And with her parents, Larry and Jane Derosier, living nearby in Troy, and in-laws Tom and Nancy Malynowski in Manchester, extended family is just a short drive away.
“You try to work a schedule that is a little more accommodating for family, and I’m very close with my family, my in-laws, my entire family ... we do a lot of family vacations and weekend dinners,” she said.
And when she really needs to relax? The police chief breaks out the cookie cutters (she has hundreds of them) and royal icing.
In the past few years, Malynowski has found joy in the art of sugar-cookie decorating.
“It’s a great stress relief, and I’m getting much better at it,” she said. “... The uniform comes off and the apron comes on.”
Ultimately, Malynowski didn’t travel a linear path to arrive where she is today, but she said she’s glad to have ended up here.
“It took me a few years to figure it out and a couple extra years of college to figure it out, but Rindge is home for me, and as long as Rindge will have me I will stay here.”