GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A Rindge woman was killed Tuesday in a car crash in South Carolina that sent six others, including a 12-year-old, to the hospital, according to police.
Patricia Tenney, 75, was pronounced dead at Greenville Memorial Hospital just before 7:15 Monday evening, a little more than an hour after the two-vehicle crash occurred, according to a news release from the Greenville County Coroner's Office.
The crash happened at about 6 p.m. in the area of Locust Hill Road and Key Roberts Road, according to the release. A 2012 Chevrolet pickup was heading east on Locust Hill Road when the driver took "evasive action" to avoid hitting a vehicle stopped in traffic, said Trooper Joel Hovis of the South Carolina Highway Patrol in a news release.
The pickup crossed the center line and hit a 2011 Cadillac head-on, Hovis said.
Tenney was the front-seat passenger in that car, according to the coroner's office. The driver of the Cadillac, Natalie Pakkala, 41, of Travelers Rest, S.C., and two passengers, Donna Leblanc, 67, of Mississippi, and an unnamed 12-year-old, were taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital with injuries, Hovis said.
The driver of the pickup truck, Jacob Thomas Whitt, 20, of Abbeville, S.C., has been charged with driving left of center, Hovis said. He and two passengers in his vehicle were also taken to the hospital.
The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Greenville County Coroner's Office. All of those involved in the crash were wearing seat belts, the highway patrol said.