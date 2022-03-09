RINDGE — Rindge residents who turned out to the polls Tuesday re-elected a selectboard member, voted down a petition article to add a police officer and approved a petition article voicing opposition to the retail sale of dogs and cats in town.
More than 1,000 voters cast ballots at Rindge Memorial School. The town’s proposed $4,698,349 operating budget passed 600-399.
Incumbent selectboard member Karl Pruter won re-election to a three-year term on the board, 514-361, beating opponent Roberta Oeser. For a three-year seat on the zoning board, Marty Kulla received 510 votes to beat incumbent Deneen Dickler, who received 432.
A petition article to appropriate $57,736 to hire a 10th full-time police officer failed 661-360.
In a 503-493 vote, residents narrowly approved a petition article to put the town on record as opposing the retail sale of dogs and cats in pet stores. The article states that “the majority of dogs and cats sold in pet stores are sourced from large-scale, inhumane commercial breeding facilities commonly called ‘puppy mills.’ ”
By a vote of 643-361, residents also approved an article to spend $186,000 — with $86,000 coming from taxation and the rest coming from the highway department fund — to purchase a new dump truck with a plow.
A petition article to form a committee to study a conflict-of-interest ordinance failed, 520-479. A petition article to establish a subcommittee on solar energy also failed, 584-424.
By a vote of 601-395, residents also rejected a petition article to tighten limits related to the disabled and elderly exemption. If approved, the article would have decreased the income limit to $25,000 for a single person and $35,000 for married couples. It also would have reduced the asset limit to $75,000 for a single person and $100,000 for a married couple.