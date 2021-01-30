After Rindge officials proposed reducing the income cap for tax exemptions for seniors and disabled residents, voters opted instead to change the article so it would only establish a committee to study the issue.
That was one of the topics discussed at the town's deliberative session Saturday, ahead of voting in March.
Selectwoman Roberta Oeser explained that the current income levels allow people who are financially capable of paying the full amount to pay less, herself included, and noted she'd be fine with paying a bit more. She said Rindge's income cap was one of the highest in the area and that it wasn't going to work long-term.
Under the current framework, an individual with an income up to $35,000 (or $49,000 for a couple) can exempt a portion of their home's value from being taxed. They also cannot have assets of more than $150,000, not counting their home.
The proposed article would have lowered the income cap to $25,000 for individuals and $35,000 for couples, and asset limits to $75,000 for individuals and $100,000 for couples.
"This is not sustainable," Oeser said of the existing limits. "Right now, currently, the property that is exempt from taxation is $13,600,000. It's a lot of money."
She acknowledged that lowering the exemption risks making it difficult for seniors on fixed incomes to stay in their homes. However, she said that nearby communities have exemptions that cover those on social security, but not those with additional forms of retirement income.
But some voters weren't so sure.
Resident Patricia Martin said reducing the income requirement when many are struggling financially is the wrong thing to do.
Dan Whitney moved to amend the article so it would establish a committee to study the town's exemptions more broadly and make a recommendation on how to proceed prior to the town's 2022 meeting.
"If you get people together with this, and they can come back with something that doesn't just target this one area, I think that will benefit everybody who's involved and probably be more fair across the board," he said.
The motion to amend the article passed 18 to 6. This was the only effort during the deliberative session to change a warrant article.
The meeting was held at Rindge Memorial School. The Sentinel watched via Zoom.
There was some discussion about the proposed $4.5 million operating budget. Oeser said the figure is a 3.4 percent increase over last year's budget, with the biggest reason being contractually mandated increases for wages and benefits.
Resident Ronnie Hamilton urged support for the budget, noting that with the economic downturn brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, this may be the town's last strong budget for a while. She asked voters not to let the default budget be enacted, which would set the town's spending plan at $4.4 million.
"I don't mean to speak of doom and gloom, but understand what is transpiring in the coming months, with all forms of energy and federal taxes," she said. "I fear our dedicated workers from all departments, and our services, will be diminished, and more so by voting for the default budget."
Another topic that drew some extended discussion was a warrant article that seeks to add a ninth officer to the Rindge Police Department. The article asks voters for $57,763 to hire the officer, which Police Chief Daniel Anair said would address of a lot issues within the department.
He explained that there have been frequent complaints that police are not as responsive as they could be, and Anair said that this stems from the department being consistently short staffed. The department often loses officers to departments that pay significantly higher salaries, and that when a new officer is hired, it takes at least six months of training before they're ready to start.
The chief also noted that the lack of officers results in high overtime expenses, and that adding the new officer would cut OT costs enough that it would actually save the town $781.
"I can't tell you how much this would make a difference for the police department," he said.
Other warrant articles include several zoning changes, allocations to various town funds and a petition article that would voice opposition to gerrymandered voting districts.
Residents will have a chance to vote on those articles, as well as elect town officers, on March 9 between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Rindge Memorial School.