Rindge voters rejected the town’s proposed 2021 budget and ousted an incumbent selectboard member Tuesday.
By a vote of 620 to 535, voters shot down the proposed $4.5 million budget, which would have been up $338,833, or about 8 percent, from the $4,161,167 budget voters approved last year. Because the proposed budget failed, the new budget will be $4,430,347, which reflects the same budget approved last year with the addition of funds required either by law or due to previous town actions.
Voters also elected Mary Beth Quill to a three-year term on the selectboard, defeating incumbent Roberta Oeser by a vote of 682 to 434. They also elected incumbent Katelyn Smith and Julie Sementa to three-year terms on the planning board, securing 806 and 593 votes respectively, beating challenger Joel Aho’s 390 votes.
A pair of incumbents squared off for a one-year term on the town zoning board, with Deneen “Deni” Dickler beating opponent Martin Kulla 645 to 383.
The following people won their races without contest: George Carmichael and Phil Stenersen for three-year terms on the zoning board; Doug Hoyt for a three-year term as cemetery trustee and John “Craig” Clark Jr. for a three-year term as trustee of the trust fund and Carla MacLeod and Roberta Gordenstein for three-year terms as library trustees.
James Burger and Casey Burage, both write-in candidates, won one-year terms on the budget advisory committee.
In addition to failing the proposed budget, voters also said no to a pair of zoning amendments that would have designated a pair of properties that are currently split between business/light industry and residential/agriculture districts as strictly business/light industry areas. The first was defeated 832 to 329 and the second was defeated 935 to 232.
Voters passed the rest of the warrant, including an article that was amended during the town’s deliberative session last month to establish a committee to study the town’s elderly and disabled property tax exemptions. That article passed 748 to 376.