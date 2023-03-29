RINDGE — Residents approved all articles on the town's annual warrant at the polls Tuesday, including a $4.9 million budget.
Rindge is one of a majority of area communities that opted to postpone voting two weeks amid a nor'easter on March 14.
The new budget is $4,948,770, up 5.3 percent from the figure voters approved last year. The tax rate is expected to increase an estimated 38 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value, Town Administrator Lori Rautiola said previously.
Voters agreed, 676-83, to raise $55,011 for the fourth of five payments on a fire rescue truck approved by the town in 2019; $25,000 for a recreation facilities reserve fund (473-278); and to set up a bridge maintenance reserve fund to include $107,697 in state funds (613-113).
Voters elected incumbent Marcia Breckenridge (494) and Ross Thermos (359) for three-year terms on the zoning board of adjustment. Jamie Mahnken finished out of the running (253).
Terence Fogg, running as a write-in candidate, received 95 votes to secure a three-year term as cemetery trustee in a race that drew no candidate filings.
Elected without contest: Bob Hamilton for a three-year term on the selectboard; Andrea Lavache, tax collector, three years; Lauralei Knight, town clerk, three years; Helene Rogers, treasurer, three years; Joel Aho and Roberta Oeser, planning board, three years; Robert Chamberlain, planning board, two years; Tina Strega and Roberta Oeser, budget advisory committee, three years; Dwight Schenk, trustee of the trust funds, three years; Linda Dodge, library trustee, three years.
