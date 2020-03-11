RINDGE — Town residents approved a $4,161,167 operating budget, 867 to 438, during Rindge’s annual town meeting Tuesday.
Voters also overwhelmingly chose to raise and appropriate $5,037,825 to expand broadband access in town with a vote of 1,151 to 174. About half of the total amount, $2,579,125, will be raised through the issuance of bonds or notes, and $2,458,700 will come as a donation from Consolidated Communications, according to the town-meeting warrant article. The project is not expected to require a tax increase and was recommended by both the select board and the budget committee.
Since Rindge is an official-ballot community, voters considered the entire warrant at the polls at Rindge Memorial School Tuesday.
Residents voted 882 to 482 to increase the town’s veterans tax credit, doubling it from $2,000 to $4,000. A similar article failed at the polls last year.
Newly approved equipment expenditures include $112,840 for a new backhoe, passed by a vote of 720 to 584; and $265,000 to enter into a five-year lease-to-purchase agreement to replace the town’s 1998 fire rescue truck, which passed 917 to 395. The cost will be offset by trading in the current rescue truck, which the town has valued at $15,000.
Rindge voters also agreed to raise and appropriate $50,000 to the town’s highway department capital reserve fund and $12,000 to the cemetery expendable trust fund. And they elected to establish a town buildings repair and maintenance capital reserve fund with $40,000.
Voters also OK’d the replacement of the Wellington Road Bridge, a $1,250,000 project, with up to $1 million to be reimbursed by the N.H. Department of Transportation’s Municipal Managed Bridge Aid Program. The remaining $250,000 will be paid for from the town’s Wellington Road Bridge Replacement Capital Reserve Fund and the unassigned fund balance.
By a vote of 635 to 612, the town also narrowly approved a measure that rescinded the select board’s authority to accept dedicated streets. That power will be returned to town voters.
Residents rejected four of the articles on this year’s warrant, including one that would have reinstated the Growth Management Ordinance. The measure, which was defeated 819 to 480, would have limited the number of building permits that can be issued in a calendar year for residential construction.
Also rejected was the proposed reinstatement of the Impact Fee Ordinance, which was originally approved by voters in 2003 and rescinded in 2017. The ordinance would have authorized the planning board to assess impact fees for residential development and to adopt regulations to implement the provisions of the ordinance. It was defeated 832 to 463.
By a vote of 710 to 592, residents also rejected an article that would have established a noise ordinance.
Voters also defeated an article asking the town to request that state and federal representatives put forth legislation to enact a carbon fee, in an effort to mitigate the effects of climate change. The article failed by a vote of 748 to 538.
Elections
There were three contested races in Rindge this year. Incumbent Carol Donovan defeated challenger Carol Cersosimo for a three-year term as tax collector, 802 to 462. Lauralei Knight, currently the assistant clerk, defeated Brenda Lashua for a three-year term as town clerk, 680 to 575.
Planning board incumbents Samuel Bouchie and Jonah Ketola held onto their seats, fending off a challenge by Jeffrey Dickler. The results were 674, 661 and 622 respectively.
The following were elected without contest: Bob Hamilton for a three-year term as selectman (1,040 votes); Charles Eicher for a two-year term as town moderator (1,087); Helene Rogers for a three-year term as treasurer (1103); Sharon Rasku for a three-year term on the budget committee (970); John McCracken for a six-year term as a supervisor of the checklist (1,038); William Thomas for a three-year term on the zoning board (1,035); George Carmichael for a one-year term on the zoning board (995); William Harper for a three-year term as a cemetery trustee (1,075); Arwen Mellow for a two-year term as a cemetery trustee (1,077); J. Dwight Schenk for a three-year term as a trustee of the trust funds (1,057); and Linda Dodge for a three-year term as a library trustee (1,097).