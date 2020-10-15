RINDGE — Reports of vandalism have spiked recently in Rindge in what has become an annual issue for the town around Halloween.
The Rindge Police Department responded to numerous reports of toilet papering, small roadway fires and a paintball incident over the weekend, Sgt. Rachel Malynowski said.
“I’ve worked here for 16 years, and the toilet papering has been an annual tradition,” she said in a phone interview Wednesday. “… It just seems like every year it becomes more reckless and more criminal.”
The reported vandalism began last Friday evening, Malynowski said, and continued through early Sunday morning. The vandalism did not result in any significant damage, but both the police department and a police cruiser were struck with paintballs late Friday night and early Saturday morning, she said.
“It’s cost the town hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars over the years,” Malynowski said. “... It’s unnecessary activity, and each year it seems to get more — and it’s not just a one-night event any more — it’s literally the entire month of October that we’re chasing unnecessary activity.”
Malynowski added that the Rindge Police Department is taking a proactive approach to prevent further vandalism throughout the month, including calling in the state police. Anyone who sees vandalism in progress is asked to call the Rindge Police Department at 603-355-2000, Malynowski said.